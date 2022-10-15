It was “an emotional moment,” Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said about watching quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contort on the field after a 340-pound defensive tackle slammed him to the ground. But, the Coach continued, “they didn’t have anything more serious than a concussion” — as though that was good news. The National Football League has a sad history of denying and downplaying the seriousness of head injuries — and of promising to do better. The Tagovailoa Episode suggests it has not changed.

In a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills, Mr. Tagovailoa’s head slammed into the turf after a tackle in the second quarter. He staggered to his feet and appeared disoriented as he took a few steps before stumbling and collapsing to his knees. Yet he passed the league’s concussion protocols and was cleared to return to the game. Four days later, in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he was thrown to the ground and didn’t get up. His hands were contorted in a strange way — in what neurologists describe as “decorticate posturing,” an indication of brain injury. He was taken to a hospital and later released in time to return home with the team.

Amid the controversy that erupted, the NFL launched an investigation that concluded the proper protocols were followed: Doctors took appropriate steps and made a medical judgment based on the information they had at the time; Mr. Tagovailoa’s instability was attributed to an earlier back injury. But the outcome, the league said, “is not what was intended.” The neurotrauma Consultant who helped clear Mr. Tagovailoa to finish the game against Buffalo was fired, and the league and the players association announced an adjustment to the concussion protocols. Now, players will be barred from returning to play if they show ataxia, a term describing imbalance or difficulty maintaining one’s position in space.

The change amounts to little more than a tweak, and that’s being charitable. Ann McKee, one of the country’s leading experts on the brain disease that leads to memory loss, depression and erratic behavior known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, said league Protocols had already included Gross motor incoordination, which she said covers ataxia. “I’m not sure the extra word really makes a lot of difference,” she told “PBS NewsHour.” A neurosurgeon who once served as a neurotrauma Consultant for the NFL wrote in the Daily Beast about the weaknesses with the current sideline assessments — among them: they are easy for players to game — and argued for requiring the digital Neurological examinations that many Hospitals and Clinics several.

Mr. Tagovailoa has returned to practice with his team. Questions about what happened to him seem to have been overtaken by questions about when he will be allowed to play. The Horror of watching him so clearly hurt — and hurt again — has faded. No doubt that is what the NFL is counting on.

