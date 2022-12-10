Operation Our Town hosts golf event | News, Sports, Jobs

Operation Our Town held its annual “Tee Off Against Drugs” Student Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at Park Hills Golf Club, Altoona, for high school golf teams from Blair and surrounding counties.

A total of 39 teams from 25 school districts participated.

A $2,500 grant was awarded to the winning boys and girls teams to be used for a school program or designated to a Charity of the school’s choice that is aimed at the education and prevention of drug use.

The winning boys team was State College Area School District with a score of 58, and the winning girls team was Penn Cambria School District with a score of 68.

The Winner of the Closest to the Pin Contest is Hole No. 3 was Markus Klingner from Hollidaysburg Area School District with 3 feet, 7 inches.

Courtesy photos

Above, the winning boys team was State College Area School District. Shown are (from left): Michael A. Fiore (OOT president), Thomas Hay, Luke Janac, Max Wager, Joey Sabol and Brian Durbin (OOT golf committee).

Below, the winning girls team was Penn Cambria School District. Shown are (from left): Shawna Hoover (OOT executive coordinator), Doug Fogel (PC golf coach), Kylee Marshall, Kaylee Mento, Alyssa Mostick, Bella Spahr and Ben Pratt (PC Assistant golf coach).





