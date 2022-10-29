Operation Football: Playoffs Level Two
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The high school football Playoffs press is with some close contests in level two. That includes a rematch of FVA rivals Kimberly and Neenah in our Game of the Week. Plus, Notre Dame goes on the road and upsets three seed Menasha in a rematch between FRCC South foes. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights from a busy night of postseason action in this week’s Operation Football.
Part one of OPFB play above, and part two can be seen below.
Look here for scores from around the state in Level 2 of the WIAA football playoffs:
Division 1
Appleton North 17, Hudson 0
Arrowhead 35, Madison Memorial 13
Bay Port 35, Wausau West 14
Hamilton 21, Marquette University 17
Kimberly 29, Neenah 28
Mukwonago 42, Badger 7
Muskego 42, Franklin 18
Waunakee 21, Middleton 14
Division 2
Brookfield Central 40, Racine Park 6
Burlington 44, Westosha Central 42
Homestead 10, Hartford Union 7
Kaukauna 45, Slinger 21
Kettle Moraine 34, Waukesha West 7
River Falls 36, Marshfield 21
Sun Prairie 56, DeForest 21
West De Pere 21, New Richmond 6
Division 3
Monroe 22, Pewaukee 21
20 New Berlin West, 19 Martin Luther
Notre Dame 26, Menasha 21
Onalaska 42, Medford Area 12
Port Washington 24, Grafton 14
Rice Lake 42, Mosinee 34
West Bend East 36, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 13
West Salem 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Division 4
Catholic Memorial 49, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Ellsworth 28, Saint Croix Central 13
Freedom 35, Berlin 0
Little Chute 7, Xavier 3
Lodi 34, Lake Mills 13
Racine St. Catherine’s 38, Campbellsport 27
Two Rivers 21, Kewaskum 7
Division 5
Aquinas 36, Northwestern 16
Brodhead/Judah 42, Laconia 7
Colby 28, St. Croix Falls 0
Kewaunee 27, Kiel 13
Mayville 26, Oostburg 0
Prairie du Chien 52, River Valley 15
Racine Lutheran 49, Brookfield Academy 27
34 Southern Door, 7 Chilton
Division 6
Coleman 42, Cedar Grove-Belgium 6
Darlington 28, Belleville 6
Grantsburg 35, Unity 21
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Lancaster 6
Marshall 15, Luther 12
Mondovi 20, Auburndale 7
St. Marys Springs 21, Bonduel 0
Stratford 42, Cadott 0
Division 7
Alma/Pepin 45, River Ridge 34
Bangor 20, Potosi/Cassville 0
Black Hawk/Warren IL 26, Assumption 9
Cambria-Friesland 26, Johnson Creek 23
Cashton 42, Ithaca 13
Edgar 15, Spring Valley 8
Regis 49, Boyceville 8
Shiocton 21, Reedsville 0
8-Player (Quarterfinals)
Belmont 14, De Soto 12
Laona-Wabeno 20, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 8
Newman Catholic 48, Gilman 14
Siren 38, Clayton 19
Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.
.