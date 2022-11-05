Operation Football: Playoffs Level Three
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The state semifinals are set after a rainy Friday night under the lights in level three. Many local teams went on the road and picked up wins in the quarterfinals. That includes Freedom outlasting Rival Little Chute in our Game of the Week. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football.
Part one of Operation Football will play above, and part two will play below.
Check out all of the scores from around the state here:
Division 1
Bay Port 17, Appleton North 10
Hamilton 15, Arrowhead 13
Kimberly 31, Waunakee 16
Mukwonago 27, Muskego 14
Division 2
Kaukauna 41, Homestead 13
Kettle Moraine 27, Sun Prairie 6
West De Pere 38, River Falls 6
Division 3
Monroe 35, West Bend East 0
Onalaska 48, Rice Lake 22
West Salem 21, Notre Dame 14
New Berlin West 49, Port Washington 35
Division 4
Catholic Memorial 35, Lodi 0
Columbus 35, Ellsworth 6
Freedom 13, Little Chute 7
Two Rivers 35, Racine St. Catherine’s 6
Division 5
Aquinas 28, Colby 14
Kewaunee 15, Southern Door 12
Mayville 44, Racine Lutheran 0
Division 6
Darlington 20, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 7
Mondovi 35, Marshall 0
St. Marys Springs 21, Coleman 20
Stratford 27, Grantsburg 7
Division 7
Bangor 40, Alma/Pepin 21
Cashton 28, Black Hawk/Warren IL 14
Regis 53, Edgar 8
Shiocton 32, Cambria-Friesland 14
State Qualifier: 8-Player
Belmont 44, Laona-Wabeno 18
Newman Catholic 35, Siren 0
