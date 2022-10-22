Operation Football: Playoffs First Round

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Kimberly Avenged an earlier loss to Fond du Lac in our Game of the Week as the high school football postseason got underway. Plus a few upsets with local teams picking up wins on the road, and some favorites cruising into level two as well. Dave Schroeder has all the highlights from a busy first round of the WIAA Playoffs in this week’s Operation Football.

Part one of Operation Football will play above, part two can be seen below.

Look below for scores from around the state:

Division 1

Appleton North 13, Chippewa Falls 0

Arrowhead 41, Janesville Parker 14

Badger 21, Oak Creek 14

Bay Port 42, De Pere 14

Franklin 25, Racine Horlick 16

Hamilton 62, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 7

Hudson 20, DC Everest 16

Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14

Madison Memorial 56, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 0

Marquette University 3, Verona Area 0

Middleton 55, Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages ​​0

Mukwonago 56, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 0

Muskego 56, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Neenah 40, Brookfield East 7

Waunakee 39, Sheboygan North 14

Wausau West 28, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14

Division 2

Brookfield Central 25, Union Grove 14

Burlington 27, Waterford 14

DeForest 53, Sun Prairie West 6

Hartford Union 37, Nicolet 7

Homestead 49, Milwaukee Vincent/Destiny 0

Kaukauna 35, Milwaukee King 19

Kettle Moraine 34, Milton 21

Marshfield 21, Pulaski 13

New Richmond 40, Menomonie 15

Racine Park 36, Greenfield 28

River Falls 40, La Crosse Central 20

Slinger 35, Germantown 28

Sun Prairie 42, Oregon 6

Waukesha West 41, Monona Grove 0

56 West De Pere, 7 Holmen

Westosha Central 48, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 12

Division 3

Fox Valley Lutheran 21, Luxemburg-Casco 12

Grafton 28, Wisconsin Lutheran 7

Martin Luther 49, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 0

Medford Area 36, ​​Lakeland 14

Menasha 27, Baraboo 0

Monroe 49, Portage 20

Mosinee 50, Shawano 20

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 37, Stoughton 7

New Berlin West 24, Greendale 20

Notre Dame 24, Reedsburg Area 7

Onalaska 48, Ashland 6

Pewaukee 37, Plymouth 0

Port Washington 20, New Berlin Eisenhower 17

Rice Lake 60, Merrill 6

West Bend East 21, McFarland 7

West Salem 49, Waupaca 0

Division 4

Baldwin-Woodville 48, Adams-Friendship 36

Berlin 35, Denmark 34

Campbellsport 61, Sheboygan Falls 28

Catholic Memorial 49, Edgerton 14

Columbus 63, Altoona 3

Ellsworth 60, Mauston 19

Freedom 49, Oconto Falls 22

Kewaskum 31, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 6

Lake Mills 13, Evansville 0

Lakeside Lutheran 23, Edgewood 20

Little Chute 35, Winneconne 14

Lodi 42, Platteville 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 58, Saint Francis 6

Saint Croix Central 20, Wisconsin Dells 0

Two Rivers 48, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14

Xavier 17, Wrightstown 7

Division 5

Aquinas 51, Durand 8

Brodhead/Judah 38, Watertown Luther Prep 7

Brookfield Academy 14, University School of Milwaukee 13

Chilton 7, Clintonville 6

Colby 49, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 16

Kewaunee 71, Sturgeon Bay 6

Kiel 16, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6

Laconia 42, Wautoma 0

Mayville 58, Milwaukee Academy of Science 8

Northwestern 38, Stanley-Boyd 13

Oostburg 21, Lake Country Lutheran 0

Racine Lutheran 35, Horicon/Hustisford 14

River Valley 20, Clinton 14

Southern Door 49, Brillion 0

St. Croix Falls 36, Bloomer 14

Division 6

Auburndale 47, Fall Creek 20

Belleville 27, Westby 20

Bonduel 22, Crivitz 7

Cadott 42, Ladysmith 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 48, Howards Grove 27

Coleman 62, Manawa 0

Darlington 20, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 7

Grantsburg 49, Cameron 21

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 27, Mineral Point 0

Lancaster 32, Waterloo 6

Luther 26, Markesan 14

Marshall 41, Westfield Area 6

Mondovi 43, Augusta 13

St. Marys Springs 51, Weyauwega-Fremont 25

Stratford 54, Cumberland 0

Unity 29, Crandon 6

Division 7

Alma/Pepin 41, Iowa-Grant 6

Assumption 34, Pittsville 18

Bangor 33, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 6

Black Hawk/Warren IL 56, Highland 20

Boyceville 40, Elmwood/Plum City 20

Cambria-Friesland 20, Hilbert 14

Cashton 44, Deerfield 6

Edgar 42, Turtle Lake 6

Ithaca 28, New Lisbon 22

Johnson Creek 35, Randolph 15

Potosi/Cassville 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

Reedsville 28, Catholic Central 14

Regis 57, Pacelli 16

River Ridge 52, Blair-Taylor 20

Shiocton 42, Lourdes Academy 0

Spring Valley 12, Hurley 8

Class 8 Player

Belmont 44, Oakfield 32

Clayton 44, Shell Lake 20

De Soto 56, Port Edwards 32

Gilman 52, Three Lakes/Phelps 42

Laona-Wabeno 30, Florence 22

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 30, Gibraltar 21

Newman Catholic 69, McDonell Central 13

Siren 60, Northwood/Solon Springs 36

