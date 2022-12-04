Opening reception for the City of Malibu’s next public art exhibition in City Hall gallery, “Music-Inspired Art,” December 4

The City of Malibu Arts Commission invites all of Malibu to attend the opening reception for the City’s next public art exhibition in the City Hall Gallery, “Music Inspired Art,” Sunday, December 4, 12 pm

“Malibu has always been home to world-renowned musicians and music industry professionals who have been inspired by Malibu’s natural beauty,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I hope everyone in Malibu will join us for the opening reception, meet the artists, and enjoy the music-inspired art created by our local artists.”

The free event will feature a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace as well as complimentary food and refreshments. RSVPs are not required.

The exhibition features original works by local artists inspired by music, including images of live concerts, thoughts and feelings about music in visual forms, and illustrations of musicians.

“Music Inspired Art” will be on display from December 2022 through January 2023, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Admission to the gallery is free. The Malibu City Gallery is located at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road).

For more information on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission, please visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org/MalibuMusic or email Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at [email protected]

Submitted by Matt Myerhoff