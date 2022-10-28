Opening Nights at FSU exemplifies the value of the arts to our community

Opening Nights at FSU exemplifies the value of the arts to our community

October is National Arts and Humanities month — a coast-to-coast collective recognition of the importance of arts and culture in America. The Opening Nights at Florida State University staff is Deeply Grateful to all who have enabled the 25-year Legacy of presenting world-class artists and educational programs.

These days it’s all too easy to view the arts as disposable, but the fact is that the arts are one of the most critical investments we can make in our communities, in our children and in ourselves. Here’s why the arts matter:

The arts and economic development are undeniably tied together. Evidence suggests the arts are good for communities and good for businesses in numerous ways. In the most recent Arts and Economic Prosperity report published by Americans for the Arts, data-driven findings revealed that in 2015, arts and cultural organizations nationally supported 4.6 million jobs and generated $27.5 billion in revenue to federal, state and local governments. That far exceeded government arts allocations of $5 billion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button