Opening Nights at FSU exemplifies the value of the arts to our community

October is National Arts and Humanities month — a coast-to-coast collective recognition of the importance of arts and culture in America. The Opening Nights at Florida State University staff is Deeply Grateful to all who have enabled the 25-year Legacy of presenting world-class artists and educational programs.

These days it’s all too easy to view the arts as disposable, but the fact is that the arts are one of the most critical investments we can make in our communities, in our children and in ourselves. Here’s why the arts matter:

The arts and economic development are undeniably tied together. Evidence suggests the arts are good for communities and good for businesses in numerous ways. In the most recent Arts and Economic Prosperity report published by Americans for the Arts, data-driven findings revealed that in 2015, arts and cultural organizations nationally supported 4.6 million jobs and generated $27.5 billion in revenue to federal, state and local governments. That far exceeded government arts allocations of $5 billion.

Americans for the Arts is currently conducting an economic-impact study in Leon County, and Opening Nights is proud to support the Council on Culture & Arts’ efforts to illuminate the impact the arts have on our community.

Quality of life is the No. 1 factor that drives young professionals’ decisions is where to live, according to Carol Coletta, a senior fellow with The Kresge Foundation.

And that’s not all. The secondary spending of arts and cultural audiences is unique to our industry and a significant economic driver. The American for the Arts study reports that the average patron spends $31.47 per person above and beyond the cost of the ticket to attend an event. This spending includes dinner, drinks, parking, babysitters, car washes, retail and more. This number is even greater when the patron travels from outside the county.

In simple terms, the arts are good for business and good for communities, and Opening Nights is proud to be part of an industry that makes such a profound impact on our community and on our country.

For the past 25 years, Opening Nights has been opening minds, opening hearts and opening doors for people of all ages, and we couldn’t be more excited to see what the next 25 years have in store. When was the last time you attended a live performance at the beautiful Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on FSU’s campus?

We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy one of our many upcoming performances scheduled for the remainder of the season. Exciting artists such as The Manhattan Transfer, Jay Leno, Emmy Lou Harris, MOMIX, Voctave, Step Afrika! and Colson Whitehead are sure to thrill and entertain.

Let’s celebrate the rich and vibrant arts community here in beautiful Tallahassee. I’m proud to call it home.

Jennifer Wright-Allen is the director of Opening Nights at Florida State University.

