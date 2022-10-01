Opening Night Introduces Latest Nebraska Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams | CLIN

As September rolls to an end, the basketball season inches ever closer.

Both the Nebraska men’s and Women’s basketball teams had their annual Opening Night festivities Friday, completely with a musical guest to cap off the night. This year’s entertainment was Waka Flocka Flame, which feels more in line with my own college days than those currently but still, plenty were in attendance after the basketball.

On the court, Amy Williams had her group go first with a scrimmage. Over two 12 minute halves, the Nebraska team nearly doubled their male Scout team counterparts.

No official stats were taken so here is what I was able to grab.

Jaz Shelley led the team with 10 points, adding three assists and a pair of rebounds.

Alexis Markowski added seven points and Allison Weidner six. Markowski tied Maddie Krull for the team lead with three rebounds.

Shelley, Markowski, and Weidner were joined by Trinity Brady and Isabelle Bourne as starters. This is the first time since 2017 that Sam Haiby won’t be on the floor. Haiby is out for the season with a leg injury.

Even without one of their leaders on the court, the Husker women should still contend for a return trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Fred Hoiberg, after a disorganized attempt at a scrimmage a year ago, opted to put the men’s team through a number of drills this time.

The drills ranged from full court five-man-weave to a drive-and-kick three-point drill to even defensive work via closing out to the elbow before a defensive shuffle to the corner.

Can you gauge much from several minutes of drills? Would we have gleaned much from a scrimmage that would have most likely ended up like an NBA All-Star Game with no defense and players attempting highlight plays?

This year’s team looks more Athletic than any in the Hoiberg era. They’re also bigger, with four guys 6’9 or taller.

We’ll know much more Oct. 23 when Nebraska hosts Chadron State for an exhibition.

The two squads squared off in a three-point contest before the concert. The men won two of the three matchups. Keisei Tominaga had the most Threes made with 17.