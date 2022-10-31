Opening NFL odds Week 9 – Colts are 6.5-road dogs in Foxborough

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Indianapolis Colts at 6.5 point road dogs when they travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots.

Frankly, this is to be expected. Star running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with a nagging ankle injury. After his first big run of the day, his explosiveness was limited on Sunday afternoon. Despite being clear to everyone watching in the stadium, the Colts kept trotting him onto the field. It’s sad when a player like Deon Jackson shows he is capable in a supporting role only to have the coaching staff hinder the offense with a visibly injured player.

There is little doubt that Taylor is frequently the best football player on the field every weekend. Still, the difference between that guy and being a liability is razor-thin, which was clear against the Commanders.

This leaves the Colts in a precarious situation. While Sam Ehlinger looked comfortable in his first starting nod, the offense was still limited. Can the offense find its stride with its best skill position player hobbled? Will Michael Pittman Jr. not drop passes in the game’s late stages moving forward? It’s a tough Criticism to record, but one that this earned and one that Pittman would likely acknowledge.

The Patriots are a team searching for their own identity. They have their questions at quarterback. Bill Belichick has put a team on the field that occasionally looks awful and can compete with any team at times. Which of those teams shows up on Sunday?

It’s no surprise that the Patriots are favored at home. The smartest bet in this one may still be the under on 39.5 points scored.