Opening NFL odds Week 8 – Colts are 4-point favorites vs. Commanders

DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Colts a 4-point early edge when they play host to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

For Colts fans, this should come as a bit of a surprise. Washington managed to upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, while the Colts’ offense regressed into the mess it was to start the season. Both teams are difficult to trust, so seeing a relatively close line is not a big surprise. After Solving for home-field, the Colts are essentially getting one point.

There is no sugarcoating where the Colts sit at this point in the season. Until the Offensive line figures something out, and until Matt Ryan finds a way to protect the football, Indianapolis will lose important games. Jonathan Taylor will have to get back to heaving more Heavily utilized in the offense after fully recovering from the ankle injury that kept him out of a couple of games.

If Colts fans are looking for a bright spot, look at the receiving options. Parris Campbell has been a productive and active part of the offense for consecutive weeks. Alex Pierce has flashed high upside early in his rookie season. Michael Pittman Jr. has established himself as a legit top target. The tight end room entered the season with very little experience or production, but appears to be a dynamic group that threatens opponents.

The defense remains a strength but needs to find balance. The Tennessee Titans manhandled the interior of the defensive line to close out the game on Sunday. Derrick Henry eclipsed the century mark and did that through many smashmouth inside runs, imposing his will against the Colts’ defense.

This season has seen games where Indianapolis has had great defensive performances and at least one game where the offense appeared to figure things out. Each week will be a toss-up until the group puts it all together.