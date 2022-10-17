Opening NFL odds Week 7: Colts underdogs vs. Titans

The good news for Colts’ fans is that a win this afternoon pushed Indianapolis above .500 and back into the driver’s seat in the AFC South. With the win today, the Colts only need to defeat the Tennessee Titans in Nashville a week from now to move to the top of the AFC South.

It shouldn’t be understated that a horrible start to the season can be reset with a win in Tennessee. The following week is a match-up against Washington Commanders that should be another winnable game. If all goes well, the Colts could carry a four-game win streak into a five-game slate before their late bye that should include at least a couple of wins.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as 2-point road underdogs in Nashville next Sunday. The keys to winning in Nashville are the same as they were in the game today. The Offensive line needs to stay healthy and find some continuity. Matt Ryan and the offense need to limit turnovers.

If those things happen, the Colts should be able to overcome the line favoring the Titans. Remember, as we’ve stated, the home team often gets three points just for hosting the game. In this one, oddsmakers are so confident the Colts can win that they’ve reduced the spread to only two points.