Opening Lines, Values ​​Week 9

The early college football lines and odds for Week 9 of the 2022 season.

What are the opening lines for Week 9 of the college football season?

Every week I give my guess at what the first lines will be without looking, and then add them in afterwards to see just how far off my first thoughts are.

College Football Week 9 Lines: Thursday, October 27

Virginia Tech at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -14

Actual Line: NC State -13.5

Louisiana at Southern Miss

Fiu Early Guess: Southern Miss -3

Actual Line: Southern Miss -2.5

Utah at Washington State

Fiu Early Guess: Utah -4.5

Actual Line: Utah -7.5

College Football Week 9 Lines: Friday, October 28

Louisiana Tech at FIU

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana Tech -15

Actual Line: Louisiana Tech -10

East Carolina at BYU

Fiu Early Guess: BYU -8

Actual Line: BYU -3.5

College Football Week 9 Lines: Saturday, October 29

Ohio State at Penn State

Fiu Early Guess: Ohio State -17.5

Actual Line: Ohio State -14

TCU at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: TCU -8

Actual Line: TCU -7

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Syracuse -5

Actual Line: Syracuse -2

Arkansas at Auburn

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas -5.5

Actual Line: Arkansas -3.5

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa State -2

Actual Line: Oklahoma -1.5

Boston College at UConn

Fiu Early Guess: Boston College -8

Actual Line: Boston College -7.5

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Fiu Early Guess: Florida State -13.5

Actual Line: Florida State -20

USF at Houston

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -17

Actual Line: Houston -18

Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Toledo -9

Actual Line: Toledo -11

Miami University at Akron

Fiu Early Guess: Miami University -8.5

Actual Line: Miami University -9

Miami at Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -2

Actual Line: Miami -2.5

Charlotte at Rice

Fiu Early Guess: Rice -17

Actual Line: Rice -16.5

Rutgers at Minnesota

Fiu Early Guess: Minnesota -10.5

Actual Line: Minnesota -12

Old Dominion at Georgia State

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia State -4

Actual Line: Georgia State -3.5

Florida vs. Georgia

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -17.5

Actual Line: Georgia -22.5

College Football Week 9 Lines: Saturday, October 29

Oregon at Cal

Fiu Early Guess: Oregon -13

Actual Line: Oregon -14

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Oklahoma State -5

Actual Line: Oklahoma State -3

Wake Forest at Louisville

Fiu Early Guess: Wake Forest -6

Actual Line: Wake Forest -5

Illinois at Nebraska

Fiu Early Guess: Illinois -7.5

Actual Line: Illinois -5.5

Cincinnati at UCF

Fiu Early Guess: UCF -2

Actual Line: UCF -2.5

Northwestern at Iowa

Fiu Early Guess: Iowa -15

Actual Line: Iowa -10.5

New Mexico State at UMass

Fiu Early Guess: UMass -5

Actual Line: New Mexico State -3

Temple at Navy

Fiu Early Guess: Navy -13

Actual Line: Navy -13

SMU at Tulsa

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -2.5

Actual Line: SMU -3

North Texas at WKU

Fiu Early Guess: WKU -12

Actual Line: WKU -10

Missouri at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: South Carolina -9

Actual Line: South Carolina -6

South Alabama at Arkansas State

Fiu Early Guess: South Alabama -6

Actual Line: South Alabama -10

USC at Arizona

Fiu Early Guess: USC -14

Actual Line: USC -15

College Football Week 9 Lines: Saturday, October 29

Kentucky at Tennessee

Fiu Early Guess: Tennessee -11

Actual Line: Tennessee -14

Colorado State at Boise State

Fiu Early Guess: Boise State -29

Actual Line: Boise State -May 26

Coastal Carolina at Marshall

Fiu Early Guess: Coastal Carolina -1.5

Actual Line: Marshall -2.5

UAB at Florida Atlantic

Fiu Early Guess: UAB -5

Actual Line: UAB -7

Michigan State at Michigan

Fiu Early Guess: Michigan -17

Actual Line: Michigan -21.5

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Fiu Early Guess: Ole Miss -8

Actual Line: Ole Miss -3

Arizona State at Colorado

Fiu Early Guess: Arizona State -8.5

Actual Line: Arizona State -11

Baylor at Texas Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Texas Tech -2

Actual Line: Texas Tech -1

Pitt at North Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -10

Actual Line: North Carolina -3

Stanford at UCLA

Fiu Early Guess: UCLA -16

Actual Line: UCLA -14.5

San Diego State at Fresno State

Fiu Early Guess: Fresno State -8

Actual Line: Fresno State -8

Nevada at San Jose State

Fiu Early Guess: San Jose State -24

Actual Line: San Jose State -26

Wyoming at Hawaii

Fiu Early Guess: Wyoming -13.5

Actual Line: Wyoming -10.5

