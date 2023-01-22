Opening Line: Indiana Hoosiers Favored on Sunday at Home Against Michigan State Spartans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has been very good all season, losing just one in 10 tries at Simon Skjodt Assembly. They’re back at home on Sunday, with a huge Big Ten battle with Michigan State on the slate.

The Hoosiers have won two in a row after a three-game skid and seem to be finding their way. The oddsmakers think so, too. Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, and the over/under is 138.5. The teams met just one time last year, with the Spartans winning 76-61 in East Lansing on Feb. 12. The Spartans have won three straight games in the series.

