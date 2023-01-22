Opening Line: Indiana Hoosiers Favored on Sunday at Home Against Michigan State Spartans

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has been very good all season, losing just one in 10 tries at Simon Skjodt Assembly. They’re back at home on Sunday, with a huge Big Ten battle with Michigan State on the slate.

The Hoosiers have won two in a row after a three-game skid and seem to be finding their way. The oddsmakers think so, too. Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website, and the over/under is 138.5. The teams met just one time last year, with the Spartans winning 76-61 in East Lansing on Feb. 12. The Spartans have won three straight games in the series.

The game starts at Noon ET and is televised nationally on CBS. Here are all the details on how to watch, including a great preview of the game. CLICK HERE

Here is a thorough breakdown of what Indiana has done all season, both straight up and against the spread.

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 12 to 6

Indiana overall vs. spread: 9 to 9

Indiana home record: 9-1

Indiana home vs. spread: 6 to 4

Indiana road record: 2-4

Indiana road vs spread: 2-4

Indiana neutral court record: 1-1

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-1

Indiana record as favorite: 11-2

Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8 to 5

Indiana record as underdog: 1-3

Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 1-3

Indiana vs. the spread

Here’s what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread::

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) December 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)

63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost) December 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)

81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won) December 10 — Lost to No. 10 Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) December 17 — Lost at No. 8 Kansas 84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)

84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost) December 20 — Beat Elon 96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost) December 23 — Beat Kennesaw State 69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)

69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 5 — Lost at Iowa 91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)

84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 11 — Lost at Penn State 85-66 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)

85-66 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 14 — Beat No. 18 Badger State 63-45 as a 4-point favorite (won)

63-45 as a 4-point favorite (won) Jan. 19 — Won at Illinois 80-65 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)

Michigan State vs. the spread

Michigan State is 13-6 on the season and 5-3 in the Big Ten, and the Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday with a home win over Rutgers. They are 11-8 against the spread this season, and have covered in four of their past five Big Ten games.

In true road games, the Spartans are 2-2 straight up, and 2-2 against the spread. Here’s what Michigan State has done this season, straight up and against the numbers: