Opening dates of every basketball league in Europe 2022/23

The 2022/2023 season is nearly here so it’s time to check out when every men’s national and pan-European basketball league across the continent, or at least as many as we can track, begins.

This list will be updated as more start dates become available.. For now it’s the best we can make of it. If you know the start date for a league we don’t have the date for yet, let us know and we’ll add it.

Pan-continental

Euroleague – 6 October

Eurocup – 11 October

Basketball Champions League – 3 October

FIBA Europe Cup – 12 October

National/multi-nation Leagues

ABA Liga – 30 September

Austria Superliga – 29 September

Belgium/Netherlands BNXT League – TBA

Bulgaria NBL – TBA

Czech Republic NBL – 1 October

Cyprus Division A – TBA

Denmark Basketligaen – 17 September

Finland Korisliiga – TBA

France LNB – 23 September

Georgia Superliga – TBA

Germany Bundesliga -28 September

Greece A1 – 8 October

Hungary Nemzeti Bajnokság I/A – TBA

Iceland Úrvalsdeild Karla – TBA

Ireland Super League – 1 October

Israel Ligat HaAl – 9 October

Italy Serie A – 2 October

Latvia/Estonia LEBL – TBA

Lithuania LKL – 24 September

Luxembourg Nationale 1 – 24 September

Moldova National Division – TBA

Norway BLNO – 23 September

North European Basketball League – TBA

Poland PLK – 22 September

Portugal LPB – 24 September

Romania Liga Națională – TBA

Slovakia SBL – 30 September

Spain ACB – 28 September

Sweden Basketligan – 23 September

Switzerland SB League – 1 October

Turkey BSL – TBA

United Kingdom BBL – 23 October

VTB League – 2 October

Image: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors De’Ondre Jackson at Blennerville Windmill, County Kerry. Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

