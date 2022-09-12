Opening dates of every basketball league in Europe 2022/23
The 2022/2023 season is nearly here so it’s time to check out when every men’s national and pan-European basketball league across the continent, or at least as many as we can track, begins.
This list will be updated as more start dates become available.. For now it’s the best we can make of it. If you know the start date for a league we don’t have the date for yet, let us know and we’ll add it.
Pan-continental
Euroleague – 6 October
Eurocup – 11 October
Basketball Champions League – 3 October
FIBA Europe Cup – 12 October
National/multi-nation Leagues
ABA Liga – 30 September
Austria Superliga – 29 September
Belgium/Netherlands BNXT League – TBA
Bulgaria NBL – TBA
Czech Republic NBL – 1 October
Cyprus Division A – TBA
Denmark Basketligaen – 17 September
Finland Korisliiga – TBA
France LNB – 23 September
Georgia Superliga – TBA
Germany Bundesliga -28 September
Greece A1 – 8 October
Hungary Nemzeti Bajnokság I/A – TBA
Iceland Úrvalsdeild Karla – TBA
Ireland Super League – 1 October
Israel Ligat HaAl – 9 October
Italy Serie A – 2 October
Latvia/Estonia LEBL – TBA
Lithuania LKL – 24 September
Luxembourg Nationale 1 – 24 September
Moldova National Division – TBA
Norway BLNO – 23 September
North European Basketball League – TBA
Poland PLK – 22 September
Portugal LPB – 24 September
Romania Liga Națională – TBA
Slovakia SBL – 30 September
Spain ACB – 28 September
Sweden Basketligan – 23 September
Switzerland SB League – 1 October
Turkey BSL – TBA
United Kingdom BBL – 23 October
VTB League – 2 October
