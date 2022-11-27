Open Studio reboot: Art and technology intersect

The latest Episode of Open Studio with Jared Bowen revisits conversations he’s had with artists about technology and art.

First, Bowen talks to artist Tabitha Soren, whose work explores our transactional relationships with electronic devices. She sees the finger swipes that we leave on our screens as a roadmap of our digital selves. Her Photographs of these smeared surfaces Capture how captive we are to technology. Bowen caught up with Soren in 2019, when her exhibit, “Surface Tension,” was on view at the Davis Museum at Wellesley College.

Next, Bowen heads to Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts, which renovated and reinstalled its Greek and Roman galleries. While the objects in these galleries date back thousands of years, everything old is new again. The MFA is using augmented reality, 3-D computer modeling, sound design and other technologies to give visitors a better understanding of how the ancient works they’re looking at were made.

Then Bowen looks at the art of Fatimah Tuggar. The multidisciplinary artist uses technology as both a medium and a subject in her work. Bowen is Revisiting the artist’s 2019 exhibition, “Fatimah Tuggar: Home’s Horizons,” which was on view at the Davis Museum at Wellesley College.

Finally, we sit down with photographer Steve Koppel. Koppel discovered that for many people suffering from cancer, substance abuse and more, expression can help them heal. Koppel founded the EDI Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting recovery through imagery, which people create on mobile devices. Bowen spoke with Koppel last year about Expressive Digital Technology.

