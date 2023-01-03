Open houses set to present management proposal for Tempe golf course

INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

Golfers and Tempe Residents are invited next week to three meetings to learn about a company’s proposal to manage and operate the Ken McDonald Golf Course.

CourseCo‘s proposal includes assuming responsibility for all operations, maintenance and future capital improvement projects.

Two of the meetings will take place at 4 pm and 6 pm Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave. A virtual meeting is scheduled at noon on the same day. To register for that session: Link to register.

In addition, an online survey will be open from Jan. 10 through Feb. 7 for the community to submit comments about the course, city officials said in a release.

The same information will be presented at all three meetings, and the virtual open house will be recorded and available online following the meeting.

“An important objective in creating a public-private partnership is to see that significant needed capital improvements can be made, including the future renovation of the clubhouse,” officials said.

CourseCo has a 32-year history of managing golf properties with a focus on Municipal and daily fee courses in the western United States, according to the city.

Following the public involvement process and conclusion of negotiations, a lease agreement for Ken McDonald could be drafted for the Tempe City Council’s consideration at a public meeting.

Ken McDonald Golf Course is at 800 E. Divot Drive, which is south of Tempe’s Kiwanis Park.