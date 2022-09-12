Open Book is Cape Town’s safe space for literature and difficult discussions

EVENTS: Open Book Festival 2022

Cape Town’s Open Book Festival kicks off on Friday, 3 September and runs until Sunday. The events will be held at the District Six Museum Homecoming Centre.

Event organizer Frankie Murrey says she’s excited to be able to host an in-person festival, after two years of virtual festivals. “We were lucky enough to run a mini festival in March,” she said of the Open Book mini-fest earlier this year.

“We have selected themes and topics for our event which will generate insightful and important discussions. If you are interested in the world and the things happening around you, then this is the event you cannot miss.”

A wide range of events featuring Writers and their books will continue through the weekend. Sessions cost R50.

Among the many authors who will speak at the festival and discuss their work are:

– Andrew Brown and Margie Orford is power and justice

– Haji Mohamed Dawjee and

Sara-Jayne Makwala King on writing about loved ones

– Kyle Cowan and Songezo Zibi on the damage to South African public institutions

– Yewande Omotoso on Feminist connections

– CA Davids and Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu on history, Vulnerability and the search for truth

– Ben Booysen and Erika Bornman discuss Cults with Nicky Falkof

– Sean Davison andMatthew Wilhelm-Solomon is using the courts to drive transformation

– Bronwyn Law-Viljoen is Apartheid Legacies

– Terry-Ann Adamp and Good luck Mazibuko talk about Outsiders

– Welcome Mandla Lishivha and

Herman Lategan talk about transformative moments and queer trajectories

– Fred Khumalo talks about absent fathers

Co-organizer Meryvn Sloman of the Book Lounge said in his launch remarks that the festival hoped to be a “safe space” for the discussion of literature and the issues that are raised by that literature and the Writers who write it.

Click here for the full programme.