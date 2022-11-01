Open Arts Knoxville: ‘low-stakes,’ supportive and welcoming

Carol Z. Shane

The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center and its attendant program, The Maker City, offer much in the way of support and encouragement at every stage of small business. There are Maker Meet-Ups, mentor networks, the CO.Starters business development program, The Works startup accelerator. There’s 100 Knoxville, supporting Black-owned businesses, and Let Her Speak, championing women in business. All these and more can help a budding entrepreneur go from idea to actualization to, ultimately, success.

The first part of that process, the idea – even just the glimmer of one – is where a new organization called Open Arts Knoxville (OAK) wants to lend a hand.

OAK grew out of a series of discussions between Pennsylvania native Jared Gottschall, a CAD engineer and figure drawing teacher, and Mark Faller, whose resume includes stints as a Professor of Philosophy at Alaska Pacific University, math teacher at Port Jervis High School in New York state, and even a wrestling Coach at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Both men now live in Knoxville.

“I chose Knoxville out of a lot of other towns,” says Gottschall, who works remotely for Ilmor Marine, which produces engines for MasterCraft. “There’s some kind of sentiment here that I really enjoyed that felt genuine compared to other towns. I made friends here faster.” Faller, says Gottschall, is “wise, good at leadership and philosophically advanced. I was very interested in Philosophy then and still am.”

The two met regularly for discussions. Soon, local photographer Josh Collins jumped onboard, followed by others, “and it sort of morphed into being more about local culture and art.”

Which is just what Jaleria Rivera, a marketing/communications expert with a Lifelong creative streak who comes to The Maker City by way of Chattanooga, didn’t know she needed when she moved here for a job in 2019.

When the Pandemic happened, says Rivera, “it really forced us to sit down and think about who you are and what you want to do. I thought, ‘you’ve had these creative tendencies all your life; why are you afraid to call yourself an artist? What do you want to practice?’” Dance, it turns out, was Rivera’s most consistent discipline since childhood.

With a day job working remotely for Yelp!, Rivera practiced dance at home. As CDC restrictions eased, she found herself not only wanting a bigger space, but other people with whom to share her passion. But she wasn’t really a “business,” a “studio,” or any kind of official entity. She just wanted a place to tinker, to improve, to try out new ideas and skills – a place, in her words, “where you can practice and fall on soft ground.” Through a mutual friend, she found OAK.

In July, she helped with an OAK event at The Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Center. “It was overwhelming,” says Gottschall. “I didn’t expect the amount of enthusiasm. Everyone was so grateful just to be part of a conversation like that.”

Rivera is launching her own shared-space initiative, “Spacecraft,” through KEC’s CO.Starters program. But she says she wouldn’t have had the confidence to take that step without OAK.

“It’s more of a low-stakes community and conversation. It’s friendly. Maybe there are some people who just want to learn about dance and have no one else to talk to about it.”

Rivera says OAK also hopes to collect data on artists in Knoxville, with the goal of providing practical support. “If I want to host a project through a grant, this helps me get funding because I can prove that my audience is here. So it’s a genuine resource.”

Gottschall and local photographer Jalynn Baker currently head up OAK, and team members are mixed media artist George Mikhail, painter Rachel Coyle, Collins, Faller and Rivera.

“I feel like Knoxville has a floor that is rising fast,” says Gottschall. “If you want to just come talk about something, gauge interest ‒ if you’re an artist or you have artistic tendencies or you’re new to town, if you’re new to your art ‒ reach out to us!”

Find Open Arts Knoxville at instagram.com/oaknoxville/.

