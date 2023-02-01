OOB hands NYA first basketball loss, 45-40

Jan. 31—Elise MacNair scored 16 points and Tessa Ferguson added 13 as Old Orchard Beach handed North Yarmouth Academy its first girls’ basketball loss of the season Tuesday night, 45-40, at Yarmouth.

NYA (14-1) won at Old Orchard Beach (13-3) a week ago.

The game was close throughout, with Old Orchard leading by a point at Halftime and by two after three quarters.

Sarah Davis added 10 points for the Seagulls. Charlotte Harper-Cunningham led NYA with 12.

WESTBROOK 57, MORSE 22: Natalie LaBrie scored 10 points as the Blue Blazes (10-6) raced to an early lead in beating the Shipbuilders (1-13) in Westbrook.

Jaslyn Alcide added nine points for Westbrook.

Haley Kirkpatrick made eight free throws and scored 14 to lead Morse.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 51, FREEPORT 35: Alexandra Portas hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and Ella Kenney chipped in 10 as the Patriots (13-2) topped the Falcons (8-8) at Gray.

Emily Groves had 10 points to lead Freeport.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 49, TEMPLE ACADEMY 22: Breckyn Winship finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Guardians (6-9) over Temple Academy (2-12) at Eliot.

Ellie Odess added a career-high 15 points, and Ellie Leech had a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 11 assists and 11 steals for Seacoast.

Shivon Larsen led the Bereans with eight points.

WINDHAM 32, DEERING 26: Kylie Garrison scored nine of her 13 points in the second quarter as the Eagles (8-6) moved past Deering (3-12) at Portland.

Nyabhan Lia had 13 points for Deering, which led 12-8 after the first quarter. Windham outscored Deering 16-4 in the second quarter for a 24-16 halftime lead. The Rams pulled within 25-23 through three quarters before the Eagles held on.

BRUNSWICK 64, GORHAM 41: Dakota Shipley scored 21 points as the Dragons (14-1) cruised past the Rams (8-7) at Gorham.

Alexis Morin contributed 14 points for Brunswick.

Julia Reed led Gorham with 11 points and Ellie Gay had 10.

YARMOUTH 52, CAPE ELIZABETH 36: Neena Panozzo scored 16 points as the Clippers (6-8) rolled past the Capers (3-13) at Cape Elizabeth.

Maya Hagerty chipped in with 11 points. Cate King added nine points. Juliet Moore led Cape Elizabeth with eight points.

SCARBOROUGH 39, SANFORD 31: Caroline Hartley made nine free throws and had 22 points as the Red Storm (6-9) beat the Spartans (10-5) in Scarborough.

Julissa McBarron paced Sanford with 17 points.

YORK 54, POLAND 19: Ava Brent scored 15 points and Nya Avery had 12 as the Wildcats (6-8) downed the Knights (0-14) at York.

SACOPEE VALLEY 52, ST. DOMINIC 16: Emma Boulanger scored 18 points as the Hawks (9-8) handled the Saints (2-12) in Hiram.

Brooke Landry had nine points for Sacopee and Alex Schroder had eight.

Ava Apodaca, Charli Apodaca and Avery Gravel all had four points for St. Dom’s.

VALLEY 78, PINE TREE ACADEMY 36: Madeline Hill had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Cavaliers (12-3) won at Freeport.

Brielle Hill had a game-high 25 points for Valley, Riley Clark pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and Kirsten Bigelow scored 17 points.

Chantal Bazizane scored 15 points for Pine Tree (7-6), followed by Paige Tyson with 11.