Onyejekwe and Poindexter Headline Football All-ODAC Awards

FOREST, Va. – The Washington and Lee University football team collected 10 post-season Old Dominion Athletic Conference Awards, including two major awards, for the first time since 2017, as announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 68 players across the conference appeared on the lists and eight Generals were honored headlined by the Lou Wacker Defensive Player of the Year, David Onyejekwe (Falls Church, Va. / McLean) and the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Robert Poindexter (Atlanta, Ga. / Lovett).

Onyejekwe, a senior from Falls Church, Va., is now a two-time All-ODAC First Team honoree. Onyejekwe was an ever-present force for Washington and Lee’s defense as he finished with 72 total tackles, seventh-best in the conference. That included 33 solo stops and 4.0 tackles for a loss that cost opponents nine yards of offense. They broke up three total passes and hauled in one interception. Onyejekwe posted three games of 11 or more tackles, including a career-high 12 stops in a late-season loss (13-6) at Bridgewater.

Onyejekwe is joined by Offensive lineman Tyler Halliday (Virginia Beach, Va. / Tallwood) and Logan Moyer (Germantown, Md. / Quince Orchard) on the First Team. Both seniors, Moyer and Onyejekwe receive the First Team honors for the second consecutive season and the Honor marks the first for the junior Halliday.

Halliday and Moyer helped pave the way for the Generals’ ground game which posted 2,840 yards this season in 574 attempts (4.8 YPC), 273.3 yards per game and 30 rushing touchdowns. The W&L quarterback room was only sacked once all season.

Poindexter, a senior from Atlanta, Ga., stars both on and off the field for Washington and Lee. In the classroom, Poindexter is an Economics major with a minor in mathematics. The 2021 and 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree is a three-time member of the ODAC All-Academic Team and six-time W&L Scholar-Athlete. The President’s List Winner is a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor society and a group leader for the Williams Investment Group, which manages a portion of W&L’s endowment. He has completed an internship at a private equity firm as well as with Truist Financial.

A two-time team captain, Poindexter pairs the Scholar-Athlete Honor with a selection to the All-ODAC Second Team this year following a first team selection in 2021. He registered 39 total tackles with 14 Solo stops. They posted 6.0 tackles for loss that cost opponents 23 yards of offense. That included 3.0 sacks for 15 yards. Poindexter also forced a fumble and broke up two passes.

Sophomore linebacker Uno Christopher (Fredericksburg, Va. / Massaponax) and junior defensive back Ronny Williams (Douglasville, Ga. / Holy Innocents’ Episcopal) joined Poindexter with Second Team All-ODAC Laurels on the defensive side of the ball.

Christopher posted 27 tackles which included 8.5 tackles for loss to push back the opposing offense 23 yards and 1.5 sacks for six yards in addition to one pass break-up and a fumble recovery. Williams was a ball hawk all year and broke up four passes, grabbed an interception and forced a fumble. In the 10 games, he averaged 3.7 tackles per game with 18 Solo and 19 Assisted tackles.

All-purpose back Alex Wertz (Sterling, Va. / Dominion) and senior defensive lineman Mustafa Alkhatib (Lawrenceville, Ga. / Discovery) garnered All-ODAC Third Team at-large selections.

Fifth year rusher, Wertz led the offense with a team-high 719 yards on 140 attempts through eight games this year and scored eight touchdowns. They averaged 5.1 YPC and just under 90 yards per contest. In the air, he added seven catches for 49 yards.

Alkhatib stuffed up the middle of the defensive line with 12 total tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery. The defense held opponents to just 14.4 points and 297.6 yards of total offense per game thanks to Alkhatib’s ability to shrink the pocket.

Max Garrett ’18 was the last player to win major awards for the Generals football program, he won both defensive player of the year and scholar-athlete of the year Accolades in 2017.

COMPLETE ODAC AWARDS

J. Stokeley Fulton Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Campanale, Jr., QB, Randolph-Macon

Lou Wacker Defensive Player of the Year: David Onyejekwe Sr., LB, Washington and Lee

ODAC Coach of the Year: Pedro Arruza, Randolph-Macon

ODAC Rookie of the Year: Mason Cunningham, Fy., APB, Hampden-Sydney

ODAC/Va. Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete: Robert Poindexter Sr., DL, Washington and Lee



ALL-ODAC FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Drew Campanale Jr. QB Randolph-Macon

Melik Frost Jr. RB Hampden-Sydney

Nick Hale Sr. RB Randolph-Macon

By Rashadeen Byrd, Jr.^ Gr. RB Shenandoah

Andrew Ihle Sr. APB Randolph-Macon

Tre Alexander^ Sr. WR Guilford

David Wallis+ Sr. WR Randolph-Macon

David Byler Sr. TE Hampden-Sydney

TJ Minter* Jr. OL Hampden-Sydney

Will Jackson* Sr. OL Randolph-Macon

Nehemiah Nixon^ Sr. OL Randolph-Macon

Tyler Halliday Jr. OL Washington and Lee

Logan Moyer * Sr. OL Washington and Lee

Jackson Hendren^ So. K Bridgewater



ALL-ODAC FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Johnathan Terrell Sr. DL Averett

Tucker Harris So. DL Bridgewater

Wade Grubbs So. DL Randolph-Macon

Mason Caldwell* Sr. DL Shenandoah

Shawn Harris Sr. LB Bridgewater

Jackson Deaver Jr. LB Randolph-Macon

Ben Burgan^ Sr. LB Shenandoah

David Onyejekwe * Sr. LB Washington and Lee

Aaron Moore Jr. DB Bridgewater

Will Pickren* Jr. DB Hampden-Sydney

Cade Jones Sr. DB Randolph-Macon

Keyshawn Wilder Jr. DB Shenandoah

Garrett Graves* Sr. P Bridgewater

ALL-ODAC SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Tanner Bernard* Sr. QB Hampden-Sydney

Kwesi Clarke Jr. RB Randolph-Macon

Mason Cunningham Fy. APB Hampden-Sydney

Austin Fernandez So. WR Hampden-Sydney

Ethan Bigbee Sr. WR Shenandoah

Carter Runyon+ So. TE Shenandoah

Matthew Isom Jr. OL Averett

Glory Nseka So.. OL Bridgewater

Matt Hale^ Sr. OL Randolph-Macon

Dominic Gulli Jr. OL Shenandoah

David Munoz^ Jr. OL Shenandoah

Scott Martin So. K Shenandoah



ALL-ODAC SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Michael Harris^ Sr. DL Hampden-Sydney

Jacob Hutchinson^ Sr. DL Randolph-Macon

Ethan Brown Jr. DL Shenandoah

Robert Poindexter * Sr. DL Washington and Lee

Lamar Horner So. LB Averett

Aaron Nice Fy. LB Bridgewater

Erik Harris+ Sr. LB Randolph-Macon

Uno Christopher So. LB Washington and Lee

Avion Smith Jr. DB Ferrum

Adam Lacy Sr. DB Guilford

James-Ryan Salvi Jr. DB Hampden-Sydney

Ronny Williams Jr. DB Washington and Lee

Mason Smith Jr. P Averett



ALL-ODAC THIRD TEAM OFFENSE (AT-LARGE SELECTION)

Steven Hugney So. QB Shenandoah

Monzelle Campbell So. APB Ferrum

Alex Wertz ^ Sr. APB Washington and Lee

Viante Tucker Sr. WR Bridgewater

Eric Mays Sr. WR Guilford

Joey Hunt Sr. WR Randolph-Macon

Ricky Mayfield+ Sr. TE Randolph-Macon

Storm James Jr. OL Randolph-Macon

ALL-ODAC THIRD TEAM DEFENSE (AT-LARGE SELECTION)