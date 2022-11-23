Onyejekwe and Poindexter Headline Football All-ODAC Awards
FOREST, Va. – The Washington and Lee University football team collected 10 post-season Old Dominion Athletic Conference Awards, including two major awards, for the first time since 2017, as announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon.
A total of 68 players across the conference appeared on the lists and eight Generals were honored headlined by the Lou Wacker Defensive Player of the Year, David Onyejekwe (Falls Church, Va. / McLean) and the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Robert Poindexter (Atlanta, Ga. / Lovett).
Onyejekwe, a senior from Falls Church, Va., is now a two-time All-ODAC First Team honoree. Onyejekwe was an ever-present force for Washington and Lee’s defense as he finished with 72 total tackles, seventh-best in the conference. That included 33 solo stops and 4.0 tackles for a loss that cost opponents nine yards of offense. They broke up three total passes and hauled in one interception. Onyejekwe posted three games of 11 or more tackles, including a career-high 12 stops in a late-season loss (13-6) at Bridgewater.
Onyejekwe is joined by Offensive lineman Tyler Halliday (Virginia Beach, Va. / Tallwood) and Logan Moyer (Germantown, Md. / Quince Orchard) on the First Team. Both seniors, Moyer and Onyejekwe receive the First Team honors for the second consecutive season and the Honor marks the first for the junior Halliday.
Halliday and Moyer helped pave the way for the Generals’ ground game which posted 2,840 yards this season in 574 attempts (4.8 YPC), 273.3 yards per game and 30 rushing touchdowns. The W&L quarterback room was only sacked once all season.
Poindexter, a senior from Atlanta, Ga., stars both on and off the field for Washington and Lee. In the classroom, Poindexter is an Economics major with a minor in mathematics. The 2021 and 2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree is a three-time member of the ODAC All-Academic Team and six-time W&L Scholar-Athlete. The President’s List Winner is a member of Phi Eta Sigma Honor society and a group leader for the Williams Investment Group, which manages a portion of W&L’s endowment. He has completed an internship at a private equity firm as well as with Truist Financial.
A two-time team captain, Poindexter pairs the Scholar-Athlete Honor with a selection to the All-ODAC Second Team this year following a first team selection in 2021. He registered 39 total tackles with 14 Solo stops. They posted 6.0 tackles for loss that cost opponents 23 yards of offense. That included 3.0 sacks for 15 yards. Poindexter also forced a fumble and broke up two passes.
Sophomore linebacker Uno Christopher (Fredericksburg, Va. / Massaponax) and junior defensive back Ronny Williams (Douglasville, Ga. / Holy Innocents’ Episcopal) joined Poindexter with Second Team All-ODAC Laurels on the defensive side of the ball.
Christopher posted 27 tackles which included 8.5 tackles for loss to push back the opposing offense 23 yards and 1.5 sacks for six yards in addition to one pass break-up and a fumble recovery. Williams was a ball hawk all year and broke up four passes, grabbed an interception and forced a fumble. In the 10 games, he averaged 3.7 tackles per game with 18 Solo and 19 Assisted tackles.
All-purpose back Alex Wertz (Sterling, Va. / Dominion) and senior defensive lineman Mustafa Alkhatib (Lawrenceville, Ga. / Discovery) garnered All-ODAC Third Team at-large selections.
Fifth year rusher, Wertz led the offense with a team-high 719 yards on 140 attempts through eight games this year and scored eight touchdowns. They averaged 5.1 YPC and just under 90 yards per contest. In the air, he added seven catches for 49 yards.
Alkhatib stuffed up the middle of the defensive line with 12 total tackles, a pass defended and a fumble recovery. The defense held opponents to just 14.4 points and 297.6 yards of total offense per game thanks to Alkhatib’s ability to shrink the pocket.
Max Garrett ’18 was the last player to win major awards for the Generals football program, he won both defensive player of the year and scholar-athlete of the year Accolades in 2017.
COMPLETE ODAC AWARDS
J. Stokeley Fulton Offensive Player of the Year: Drew Campanale, Jr., QB, Randolph-Macon
Lou Wacker Defensive Player of the Year: David OnyejekweSr., LB, Washington and Lee
ODAC Coach of the Year: Pedro Arruza, Randolph-Macon
ODAC Rookie of the Year: Mason Cunningham, Fy., APB, Hampden-Sydney
ODAC/Va. Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete: Robert PoindexterSr., DL, Washington and Lee
ALL-ODAC FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Drew Campanale Jr. QB Randolph-Macon
Melik Frost Jr. RB Hampden-Sydney
Nick Hale Sr. RB Randolph-Macon
By Rashadeen Byrd, Jr.^ Gr. RB Shenandoah
Andrew Ihle Sr. APB Randolph-Macon
Tre Alexander^ Sr. WR Guilford
David Wallis+ Sr. WR Randolph-Macon
David Byler Sr. TE Hampden-Sydney
TJ Minter* Jr. OL Hampden-Sydney
Will Jackson* Sr. OL Randolph-Macon
Nehemiah Nixon^ Sr. OL Randolph-Macon
Tyler Halliday Jr. OL Washington and Lee
Logan Moyer* Sr. OL Washington and Lee
Jackson Hendren^ So. K Bridgewater
ALL-ODAC FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Johnathan Terrell Sr. DL Averett
Tucker Harris So. DL Bridgewater
Wade Grubbs So. DL Randolph-Macon
Mason Caldwell* Sr. DL Shenandoah
Shawn Harris Sr. LB Bridgewater
Jackson Deaver Jr. LB Randolph-Macon
Ben Burgan^ Sr. LB Shenandoah
David Onyejekwe* Sr. LB Washington and Lee
Aaron Moore Jr. DB Bridgewater
Will Pickren* Jr. DB Hampden-Sydney
Cade Jones Sr. DB Randolph-Macon
Keyshawn Wilder Jr. DB Shenandoah
Garrett Graves* Sr. P Bridgewater
ALL-ODAC SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Tanner Bernard* Sr. QB Hampden-Sydney
Kwesi Clarke Jr. RB Randolph-Macon
Mason Cunningham Fy. APB Hampden-Sydney
Austin Fernandez So. WR Hampden-Sydney
Ethan Bigbee Sr. WR Shenandoah
Carter Runyon+ So. TE Shenandoah
Matthew Isom Jr. OL Averett
Glory Nseka So.. OL Bridgewater
Matt Hale^ Sr. OL Randolph-Macon
Dominic Gulli Jr. OL Shenandoah
David Munoz^ Jr. OL Shenandoah
Scott Martin So. K Shenandoah
ALL-ODAC SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Michael Harris^ Sr. DL Hampden-Sydney
Jacob Hutchinson^ Sr. DL Randolph-Macon
Ethan Brown Jr. DL Shenandoah
Robert Poindexter* Sr. DL Washington and Lee
Lamar Horner So. LB Averett
Aaron Nice Fy. LB Bridgewater
Erik Harris+ Sr. LB Randolph-Macon
Uno Christopher So. LB Washington and Lee
Avion Smith Jr. DB Ferrum
Adam Lacy Sr. DB Guilford
James-Ryan Salvi Jr. DB Hampden-Sydney
Ronny Williams Jr. DB Washington and Lee
Mason Smith Jr. P Averett
ALL-ODAC THIRD TEAM OFFENSE (AT-LARGE SELECTION)
Steven Hugney So. QB Shenandoah
Monzelle Campbell So. APB Ferrum
Alex Wertz ^ Sr. APB Washington and Lee
Viante Tucker Sr. WR Bridgewater
Eric Mays Sr. WR Guilford
Joey Hunt Sr. WR Randolph-Macon
Ricky Mayfield+ Sr. TE Randolph-Macon
Storm James Jr. OL Randolph-Macon
ALL-ODAC THIRD TEAM DEFENSE (AT-LARGE SELECTION)
TJ James Sr. DL Randolph-Macon
Jordan Rice+ Gr. DL Shenandoah
Mustafa Alkhatib + Sr. DL Washington and Lee
Nick Iannone Fy. LB Guilford
Matt Conroy Fy. LB Shenandoah
Isaiah Sharper Sr. DB Averett
Val West+ Jr. DB Bridgewater
Quante Redd Jr. DB Shenandoah