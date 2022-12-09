Ontario hires Stephen Armstrong as new boys soccer head coach

ONTARIO − Ontario High School has a new man taking over their boys soccer program.

Stephen Armstrong will be the new Ontario boys soccer head coach, pending board approval. Armstrong was formerly the head coach at his alma mater Mansfield Christian, where he had a successful tenure.

A 2007 Mansfield Christian graduate, Armstrong assembled a 75-44-11 record, won one state Championship (2014), three district Championships (just recently in 2022), three conference Championships and was voted Mid-Buckeye Conference Coach of the Year three times .

“The position here for boys soccer opened up shortly after the season ended,” said Ontario Athletic Director Jeff Fisher. “Chris McClenathan had a very successful tenure during his span of nine seasons. We feel like we have a winning tradition here in soccer that might facilitate for anybody who cares about the game.”

