Ontario Falls Short in Calgary After Late Goal

The Ontario Reign fell 4-3 to the host Wranglers on Tuesday, coming up short after a late goal in the first of a back-to-back series of games in Calgary.

Kings prospect Martin Chromiak continues to be red hot, collecting an assist in Tuesday’s loss and extending his point streak to eight games.

In the first period, Austin Wagner opened the scoring for Ontario as he wristed one past the Calgary netminder.

Early in the middle frame, Calgary tied the game at one after they squeaked one past Cal Petersen. As the end of the period approached, the Wranglers took their first lead of the night when they cleaned up a loose rebound in front of the net.

TJ Tynan capitalized off a Wrangler turnover, knotting the game at 2-2 in the final stanza. Shortly after, the Wranglers scooped up a loose rebound, regaining their one-goal lead. With less than three minutes in regulation Chromiak found Lias Andersson, who wired his team-leading 15th of the season to tie it at three. However, Calgary scored the game-winning goal with 1:32 left after a Reign turnover along the wall.

Petersen takes his second straight loss, stopping 31 of 35 shots.

After a tough loss Tuesday night, Ontario will have a shot at Redemption Wednesday evening.

