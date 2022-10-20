Onsted boys soccer wins first district title since 2009

Onsted boys soccer wins first district title since 2009

ONSTED — Last year, the Onsted boys soccer team fell in a Heartbreaker to Michigan Center in the MHSAA Division 3 boys soccer district championship.

However, the Wildcats would not let this repeat itself.

On Wednesday evening, the two teams met again as Onsted got Redemption from last season.

The Wildcats (12-10) were able to dominate offensively and would ultimately shutout the Cardinals, 3-0 and finally be able to raise a district trophy for the first time since 2009.

Onsted scored two goals in the first half, followed by a late second half goal.

Top Performers

Jacob Buchanan: 2 goals

Jaxson Vincent: 1 goal

Coach Thoughts

Matthew Zellen, Onsted: It’s exciting. These Seniors didn’t win any matches their freshman year. When I came here, we won four, last year we won twelve, and lost to Michigan Center last year. So it’s a lot of Redemption for these boys, a lot of hard work, and I’m so proud of them.

Up Next

Onsted: 5:30 pm Tuesday vs. Ida/Grosse Ile at Williamston High School

CROSS COUNTRY

SCAA Championships

PITTSFORD — Lenawee Christian sophomore Izzy Brooks claimed the South Central Athletics Association championship, besting the field by nearly a full minute.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button