“Only One Person That Kicks the Ball” – Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Honest Take on the Never-Ending Football vs Soccer Debate May Upset NFL Fans

Soccer vs football is a battle that will never be over as long as there are these sports in the world. Soccer is known as football all around the world except NA because of the existence of American football. Throughout the run of the 2022 world cup, only fans fought multiple Wars of words over the words. Fans dig articles from decades ago to show that English Newspapers used the term soccer themselves as late as the 1950s.

There was also that advertisement from Frito Lay which used the Buzz around the debate and created an advertisement for David Beckham and Manning Peyton. However, now 2021 NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo has given his views on the biggest debate in the soccer world.

The scenes come from shorts that were uploaded on one of the NBA’s channels. In the video, many stars from the Milwaukee Bucks answer the question ‘soccer or football?

Giannis Antetokounmpo chooses between soccer and football

They kept the toll on both options. Starting was almost balanced but eventually, football gets the lead and before Giannis Antetokounmpo came, the score was 7-5 in favor of football. However, rather than just saying the word, he went on saying what some fans have been saying on the internet for years.

They came last in the clip and said, “First of all, people say here in America American football… American football is not played with your feet. Its played with your hands. There’s only one person who kicks the ball.. The kicker. Overseas, the game that people call soccer is played with feet… Football… so, it’s football.“The video is around a month old at this point.

When soccer fans united against LeBron James

After Argentina won the world cup and fans were celebrating all around the world. Twitter was being Twitter was caught in a Wildfire of a situation. When someone compared Emiliano Martinez’s mind-blowing save with the Timeless classic block by LeBron James in the NBA Finals 2016.

Soccer fans united to present their case in favor of Emiliano Martinez. One fan went as far as saying, “nobody outside of the USA cares about LeBron and DEFINITELY won’t remember his block.“What do you think about the battle of soccer vs football? What would you choose? Let us know below!