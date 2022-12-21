Only one offer is on the table for Cristiano Ronaldo

A sizeable question mark surrounds the initial future for the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old). After Severing ties recently with Manchester United, the player is currently taking time out in Abu Dhabi as he ponders his next steps despite just one formal on the table for his services.

Full screen Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal ANP Getty

The offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr would see the striker earn an annual salary just shy of 200 million euros per year, but as things stand both the Saudi team and the Portuguese player’s Entourage categorically deny that Cristiano has still accepted any offer as the options of playing in Europe are virtually non-existent for the 37-year-old striker.

During the summer it was rumored that the likes of Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Chelsea or Napoli were interested in Cristiano’s his signature but fast forward to December 2022, the only club with a formal proposal is Al Nasr with Qatari bond Al Sadd also showing outside interest.

Al Nassr have the No.7 shirt ready

“From my perspective, the Cristiano situation is something of a soap opera but very important promotion for Al Nassr,” explained the team’s Spanish coach, Rudi García, to AS, just a few days ago. Riyadh is set to be the venue for the Spanish Super Cup (January 11-15) and the club may use the additional Spotlight to formalize the new signing of Cristiano.

At present the No. 7 is free at the Mrsool Park side with Uzbek player Jaloliddin Masharipov changing his number from ‘7′ to ’77′ with the Al Nassr yellow number 7 shirt bearing the name of Cristiano now being spotted by ‘Faris Najd’ fans in and around the Streets of Riyadh.