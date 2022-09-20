Only One Jazz Player Makes CBS Top 100 NBA List

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have one of the least talented NBA rosters according to CBS Sports top 100 player rankings list for the 2022-23 season.

On Tuesday, the outlet released its top 100 players list ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, and only one Jazz player made the cut.

According to CBS, Collin Sexton, who is ranked 92nd, is the best player on the Jazz roster, but hardly qualifies as elite.

“Sexton will get a fresh start in Utah after being traded from Cleveland, where he became somewhat of a Forgotten man due largely to the coinciding emergence of All-Star guard Darius Garland,” CBS’s Michael Kaskey-Blomain wrote.

“Sexton played in just 11 games last season after he tore his meniscus in November. The year before that, though, Sexton averaged over 24 points and four assists per performance and was widely viewed as one of the most promising young players in the NBA. In Utah, Sexton should again get the opportunity to produce at a high level for a Jazz team that now finds itself squarely in the midst of a rebuild, and in turn, remind the league at large just how good he is.”

The Jazz acquired Sexton earlier this month along with Lauri Markkanen and Rookie Ochai Agbaji in a blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell.

Last year the Jazz had significantly more representation in the top 100 before a disappointing first-round playoff exit which led to an overhaul of the team’s roster this summer.

In CBS Sports rankings last season Joe Ingles (80), Bojan Bogdanovic (72), Mike Conley (45), Rudy Gobert (24), and Donovan Mitchell (20) all made the top 100 list.

Sexton was ranked 76th by CBS Sports last season.

Now with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gobert dropped from 24th to 29th in the top 100 rankings, while Mitchell dipped to 22nd as the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and Dallas’s Luka Doncic make up the top five players on this year’s list.

Only the Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets were left off the top 100 list entirely.

