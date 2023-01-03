Online fundraiser for family of murdered Dollar Tree employee surpasses goal

Upper Sandusky, Ohio — An online fundraiser set up to support the family of Keris Riebel, a 22-year-old woman who was murdered while working at a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on New Year’s Day, has exceeded its goal of raising $30,000.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the aunt of Riebel’s husband, Jordan Riebel, “Jordan and Keris were newlyweds who had a bright future ahead of them. Anyone who met the two could see how much love and adoration they had for each other.”

Police say that Riebel was working at the Dollar Tree on Sunday afternoon when a 27-year-old male entered the store and struck her with a machete multiple times, killing her. When officers arrived, they found Riebel deceased. The suspect had already left the store, but was later located and taken into custody.

According to the Wyandot County Jail inmate roster, 27-year-old Bethel Manale Bekele was booked into the facility at approximately 9:34 pm on Sunday. Bekele has been charged with Murder and is being held without bond.

The GoFundMe page states that Riebel had recently graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Human Resources and was looking forward to starting her career.

“Jordan and Keris were also looking forward to having children and most recently a puppy and starting their new lives together. It was ripped apart from both of them in a matter of seconds,” the page reads.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help pay for funeral expenses, burial, time away from work for Jordan, as well as grief counseling for the family, according to the GoFundMe page.

For more information on the fundraiser, or to make a donation, click here to go to the GoFundMe page.