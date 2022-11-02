Oneida opens disc golf course

ONEIDA — A new leisure activity is taking hold — and flight — in Oneida with the opening of a brand new 9-hole disc golf course at Allen Park, 558 Broad St.

The par 3 course — what’s considered to be good for beginners — is suitable for families and avid competitors alike.

Oneida Parks and Recreation Coordinator Justin Acker shared that the interest in the sport coming to Oneida had been growing over the last year and a half. Around the beginning of that time, local professional disc golfer Mike Thomas asked Acker if he could set up a temporary course at the park as part of a fundraiser for Jessica’s Heroes Foundation. The course stirred interest and awareness for the sport, and from there the pursuit of a more permanent solution was under way, largely driven by Thomas’ efforts.

The Allen Park course costs around $4,600, Acker said. The Parks and Recreation Department was able to secure funding in the city budget to cover the project completely. With the help of Thomas, the Parks and rec crew, and other locals, the course was installed in a few days and celebrated its soft opening on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The course is listed on the UDisc app, featuring a course map, hole distances, and score keeping. The application connects disc golfers from all areas, making it a great way to bring more people to the city to play the sport and patronize local businesses when they do, Acker said. Already the course is seeing around 30-50 players a day, Acker said.

“People have been traveling here from pretty good distances to check the course out. And we have nothing but great reviews on it,” Acker shared. As visitors come into the city,[they’re] realizing that Oneida does have a lot of good things to offer for the community.”

Locals can embrace the course, too, as the course and park is a family friendly venue, Acker said.

The Allen Park course is open year-round and is free to use. Just bring your own discs.

A fundraising disc golf tournament for Veterans to benefit the American Legion Post 169 will take place from 10 am to 4 pm Sunday, Nov. 27, at Allen Park. Entry is $25.

Contact Mike Thomas at [email protected] for more information.