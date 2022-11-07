OneFootball available on smart TVs with own app

This past weekend, OneFootball launched on TV via its app on smart TVs. This includes Apple TV as well as Amazon FireStick. Now, OneFootball’s varied content is available for fans. They can easily access some of the more diverse Leagues without having to go solely through OneFootball’s website.

OneFootball has a wide range of live soccer content. For example, there is the Swiss Super League, Danish Superliga, Polish Ekstraklasa, Norwegian Eliteserien, Icelandic Top Football, Professional Football League of Kazakhstan, Latvian Optibet Virsliga, Northern Ireland Premiership, Slovak Fortuna Liga & Italian Serie C. These Leagues were acquired in partnership with ElevenSports. DAZN acquired ElevenSports just two months ago, as well.

OneFootball app now on Smart TVs

OneFootball’s league coverage does not compare to the traditional big-five Leagues followed in the United States. The vast majority of casual soccer fans follow the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A or Ligue Un. None of those are available via the OneFootball app on Smart TVs.

However, soccer fans outside the United States have more options at their disposal with OneFootball. For example, Italians use the service to watch both the Portuguese Primeira and the Scottish Premiership. In South America, Brazilians use OneFootball to follow the Bundesliga. Furthermore, the Brazilian and Argentina top flights are available in selected countries via the service.

OneFootball has a good relationship with the Asian Confederation, too. Therefore, coverage of the various competitions from that region are potential additions for OneFootball in the near future. Currently, the Asian Champions League is available through CBS and Paramount+.

Moreover, OneFootball has promised support for Android, LG & Samsung Smart Televisions in the coming weeks. More easily accessible content is always a good thing. And it’s not limited to live soccer coverage. Browsing through OneFootball’s website (and now App) one will find a variety of interesting soccer-oriented short clips from around the world.

PHOTO: IMAGO / YAY Images