One Way or Another, Nebraska-Minnesota Football Is a Sellout

Another week, another lifeline for Nebraska football’s home sellout streak.

At about 9 am CDT Wednesday, the Nebraska Athletics ticket site showed 64 tickets still unsold for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. A mere two hours later, the event was listed as sold out.

Very much like what happened a week ago prior to the Illinois game, it appears someone bought up all remaining seats in bulk — although nearly twice as many tickets apparently were involved this time around.

Odd things had been happening with the ticket inventory for this game. Two weeks ago, the number was 198, and within a few days it had dipped to 112. But at that point the number started a steady climb: to 133, to 147, to 209. Then came a sudden drop to 79 on Tuesday of this week. So it’s quite possible that another bulk purchase of approximately 130 tickets occurred.

Tickets to the Minnesota game can still be had on the Resale market, and at a deep discount. It’s a buyer’s market with prices starting at under one-third of face value (not counting transaction fees). Some fans are likely to find it a tempting opportunity to splurge on better seats.

Scroll to Continue

After this weekend, just one home game remains on Nebraska’s 2022 schedule, a Nov. 19 matches with Wisconsin. There were nearly 270 unsold tickets two weeks ago, but that number stood at 90 Wednesday afternoon after dipping as low as 50.

What would cause ticket availability to rise at times? Opponents’ Returns of the unsold portions of their allotments are the most likely explanation.

Two and a half weeks before Nebraska and Wisconsin kick off, ticket prices on the Resale market start at about half of face value. As was mentioned in an earlier installment, some ticket-seekers will have a decision to make: Go for the better deals on the Resale market, or shell out full price to the Athletic Department in order to help secure a sellout.

Nebraska’s game against Minnesota kicks off shortly after 11 am Saturday and will be the Huskers’ 388th consecutive home sellout, an NCAA-record streak that began 60 years ago. The Huskers have posted a 317-70 record at home during that time.

Get your Huskers tickets from SI Tickets here.