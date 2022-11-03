One Way or Another, Nebraska-Minnesota Football Is a Sellout

Another week, another lifeline for Nebraska football’s home sellout streak.

At about 9 am CDT Wednesday, the Nebraska Athletics ticket site showed 64 tickets still unsold for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. A mere two hours later, the event was listed as sold out.

Very much like what happened a week ago prior to the Illinois game, it appears someone bought up all remaining seats in bulk — although nearly twice as many tickets apparently were involved this time around.

Odd things had been happening with the ticket inventory for this game. Two weeks ago, the number was 198, and within a few days it had dipped to 112. But at that point the number started a steady climb: to 133, to 147, to 209. Then came a sudden drop to 79 on Tuesday of this week. So it’s quite possible that another bulk purchase of approximately 130 tickets occurred.

