One up, one down for the volleyball team.

The girls varsity volleyball team was expecting to run into a couple of tough opponents during the week and their predictions proved (half) true.

The Tigers took to the road for games against Peabody (Sept. 16) and Newburyport (Sept. 14). They beat the Newburyport Clippers but lost to the Bulls in a close game.

Ipswich won the first and fourth sets but lost the others to go down 2-3. The final score was 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 4-15.

Key players included: Grace Sorensen with 11 kills, 1 ace, and 20 digs; Carolyn Bailey: 12 digs, 3 assists, 45 serve receptions; Ella Stein: 9 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; and Addison Pillis: 4 kills, and 2 blocks.

The game against Newburyport went better. Ipswich won that game 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-18).

Key players included Sorensen: 8 Kills (0.316), 4 aces, 9 digs, 1 block; Tess O’Flynn: 4 aces, 8 digs, 14 assists; Rachel Alleva: 12 kills; and Sophie DeGrappo: 0.667 hitting percentage, 2 blocks.

The Tigers’ record for the season stands at 3-1 and Cape Ann League games are set to start Thursday against Lynnfield.

Other games scheduled for the week are Triton on Sept. 20 and Georgetown on Sept. 26.