One Trend to Watch in Every NFL Wild Card Game

The most closely followed month on the American sports calendar is finally here.

After a chaotic season that included tweaks to the postseason format after Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury in Week 17, the NFL has its 14-team playoff field. It includes old faces, like Buccaneers quarterback and Elder Statesman Tom Bradyand new blood, like the upstart Jaguars and Giants.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button