One-time Sheehan Coach takes charge at LH, where it all began

WALLINGFORD — Christie Madancy has returned to the ranks of high school varsity basketball after coaching her daughters in youth and travel basketball over the past several years.

Madancy, 46, returned as Tom Lipka’s Assistant last winter at Lyman Hall. Over the summer, the Trojans parted ways with Lipka after 19 years and have now hired Madancy.

While Madancy previously coached at Sheehan, taking the reins at Lyman Hall marks a return home. She’s a 1994 Lyman Hall grad and she played at LH for her father, the late Nick Economopoulos, who had a 20-plus year stint at Lyman Hall and led the program to state championships in 1985 and 1986.

“I’m super-excited about it,” Madancy said Thursday. “Going back as an Assistant made me realize how much I missed it and I’m excited to have that opportunity.”

Madancy previously headed the Sheehan Lady Titans, coaching that team for five years starting in the 2000-01 campaign before stepping down to become the Sheehan Athletic director.

As AD, Madancy hired Mike Busillo as her replacement, and he remains Coach of Sheehan girls basketball to this day.

“She was smart enough to hire me a number of years ago,” Busillo said with a laugh Thursday. “I expect a good relationship between our two programs to continue. She has a great basketball background and is going to do a great job.”

Madancy also as college coaching experience. She was an Assistant for two years and the interim head coach for one at the University of New Haven.

After leaving Sheehan, Madancy focused on her career and raising and coaching her three daughters on the youth and travel levels. She now works for Wallingford Public Schools as a math coordinator.

Her husband, Steve Madancy, is Superintendent of Schools in Southington.

Madancy said being back coaching at Lyman Hall means a lot.

“I grew up with the basketball program,” she said. “My dad coached there a long time and Lyman Hall basketball was always a big part of my life growing up. It’s a big deal for me to come back to Lyman Hall. As much as I enjoyed my time at Sheehan, Lyman Hall is where my heart is.

“I have so many fond memories of watching Lyman Hall basketball growing up. A lot of those players from the ’80s were my idols growing up. They became a part of the family. I have nothing but fond memories of Lyman Hall basketball.”

Madancy starred in her first three years at Lyman Hall only to miss her senior year due to a torn ACL. She still served as Captain that season.

Madancy’s brother is also in the teaching and coaching trade. Jimmy Economopoulos, a math teacher at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School, coached Daniel Hand to the Division III boys basketball state title last winter. He did it with his father on the bench just months before he died in May.

“As coaches, the three of us are very similar,” Madancy said. “My brother and I learned everything from my dad, which is emphasizing fundamentals.”

Madancy has spent much of the last decade coaching her oldest daughter Kayce, now a freshman at UConn, and her youngest daughter Ellie, now a freshman at Lyman Hall. The middle daughter, Dori, a senior at Lyman Hall, is a gymnast.

Madancy said Lyman Hall has a lot of great athletes and the program will improve with proper fundamentals.

“I focus on the Fundamentals and having my players understand the game,” Madancy said. “I don’t want robots on the court. I want them to understand the game so they can react and make adjustments. I can be intense and vocal on the sidelines; I’m passionate about getting my players better.”

Madancy has not formally met with the Trojans since being appointed head coach, but hopes to soon.

“We’re very excited to have Christie as our new head coach,” LH Athletic Director Steve Baker said. “She’s coached players from first grade through college and has great experience. She also has roots at Lyman Hall and it’s nice to bring in an alumni.”