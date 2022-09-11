One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if the 49ers had decided to release him, per report

If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn’t have been a free agent for very long and that’s because it appears that one of San Francisco’s NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback.

Although the Seahawks were one of the teams that was constantly mentioned as a possible Landing spot for Garoppolo, it turns out there was a surprise team ready to get him, and that team was the Los Angeles Rams. According to ESPN, Garoppolo and the Rams “had the makings of a deal” in place in the event that the quarterback had become available. However, the deal never happened because Garoppolo ended up signing a revised contract with the 49ers that will keep him in San Francisco through the end of the 2022 season.

The fact the Rams were ready to add Garoppolo could mean that they’re more concerned about Matthew Stafford’s elbow than they’ve let on. The Rams quarterback has been dealing with a nagging injury for most of the offseason, and things got so bad that he had a ‘procedure’ on the elbow earlier this year.

Back in early August, Rams Coach Sean McVay did seem slightly concerned with the “abnormal” nature of the injury.

“It is a Tricky deal and you want to make sure that you’re getting with the right people who are experts in this field,” McVay said on Aug. 4. “It’s a little bit abnormal for a quarterback — some of this stuff is things that MLB pitchers deal with — so it is something that we’re kind of learning about on the fly and his feedback.”

Stafford ended up throwing 41 passes during the Rams’ 31-10 season-opening loss to the Bills on Thursday night, and after the game, McVay didn’t use the words “good” or “great” when he was asked how Stafford’s elbow felt.

“It felt OK,” McVay said. “There was a lot of things that didn’t go our way yesterday for a lot of different reasons, like I mentioned to you guys after the game. But he came out of that thing feeling good. He took obviously some shots, but the elbow felt OK.”

OK is fine for now, but the Rams could be in trouble if Stafford’s elbow deteriorates throughout the season.

As for Garoppolo, he ended up staying in San Francisco and it seems that he is more than happy with his decision.

“Seeing the other opportunities that were out there and you weigh in the pros and cons of everything,” Garoppolo said on Sept. 1, via ESPN. “Trust me, there was a lot of back and forth going on just with other teams and what I wanted my future to look like. And so, this is what I wanted.”

Although Garoppolo has a new deal with the 49ers, he could still be dealt to another team at some point before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. However, his new contract does include a no-trade clause, which means if the 49ers want to deal him away, they’ll have to send him to a team that he actually wants to play for since he would have to sign off on any potential trade.