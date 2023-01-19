One-sided beatdown lifts Shelby to the league’s top spot

SHELBY — Miles Lawrence admitted film study for the Shelby boys basketball team following a Jan. 4 loss at Bessemer City wasn’t for the faint of heart.

“I sat down with them and told them we have everything a coach wants,” said Lawrence, the Golden Lions’ first-year coach. “We have shooters, we have athleticism, we have bigs that can Bang in the post. We have it all, but we need to put it together as a team.”

The 17-point beatdown still fresh, Shelby walked into its Clash with Bessemer City eager to show what has changed in the two weeks since the teams last met.

Shelby left something for the Yellow Jackets to remember, running away with a 69-58 win in a key Southern Piedmont 1A/2A win.

