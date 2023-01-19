One-sided beatdown lifts Shelby to the league’s top spot

SHELBY — Miles Lawrence admitted film study for the Shelby boys basketball team following a Jan. 4 loss at Bessemer City wasn’t for the faint of heart.

“I sat down with them and told them we have everything a coach wants,” said Lawrence, the Golden Lions’ first-year coach. “We have shooters, we have athleticism, we have bigs that can Bang in the post. We have it all, but we need to put it together as a team.”

The 17-point beatdown still fresh, Shelby walked into its Clash with Bessemer City eager to show what has changed in the two weeks since the teams last met.

Shelby left something for the Yellow Jackets to remember, running away with a 69-58 win in a key Southern Piedmont 1A/2A win.

“I told my guys (Bessemer City) wants to get out and run. If we play defense, get them at what they want to do best, I felt things would work out well for us. And they did,” Lawrence said. “But it also helps when you shoot the way we did (Wednesday night).”

WHO FINISHES ON TOP?:Midseason high school basketball check-in: Who are the favorites in Gastonia, Shelby area?

IT STARTS WITH HER:How Ally Hollifield has taken a ‘hands-on’ approach to Shelby girls basketball success

PRIME TIME PERFORMERS:Gastonia, Shelby area high school winter sports Week 10 top performers

Led by JaKeith Hamilton and Drew Hollifield, Shelby hit nine 3-pointers in the first half to build a double-digit advantage. However, as the fourth quarter began, the Golden Lions’ lead had been trimmed to three points with momentum firmly on the Bessemer City bench.

Five quick points from Dominique Downs to start the fourth extended the lead back to eight points. Daylin Lee and Camden McGill took things over from there, outmuscling Bessemer City (12-5, 5-2 Southern Piedmont 1A/2A) post players for Offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

“I love basketball, I get to be the villain. In football, I have to be the hero,” said Lee, who as Shelby High quarterback led the Golden Lions to the 2021 NCHSAA 2A state championship. “It’s always fun playing basketball and pushing some people around.”

Added Lawrence: “I knew I had to get something in to (Lee). He’s our workhorse, our team captain. I had to feed him and it kind of opened up everything else.”

Hollifield led Shelby with 21 points, with Lee adding 19. McGill and Hamilton also finished in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Bessemer City standout and Northern Kentucky signee Randall Pettus led all scorers with 23 points but wasn’t allowed to take over in the second half as he did in the teams’ previous game. Jameer Holmes and Terrance Smith joined him in double figures with 11 points apiece.

After combining for 32 points against Shelby on Jan. 4, Keyshawn Adams and Nazari Smarr were limited to 10 points between them Wednesday night.

Shelby (9-5, 5-1) has won five games in a row. More importantly, it sits atop Southern Piedmont 1A/2A going into the second half of league play.

“The first half of the season we weren’t gelling together as much as a team,” Lawrence said. “Now, the ball is moving and shooters are making shots. This is us, in a nutshell.”