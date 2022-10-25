One seed Versailles Advances in volleyball Playoffs

By Drew Terhall

BROOKVILLE — Versailles High School volleyball swept another opponent in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament on Oct. 22. They defeated Greeneview High School at Brookville High School, 3-0.

Head Coach Liz McNeilan said she could tell her team was energized for the team before the first serve.

“When I walked into the locker room, the girls were pretty pumped up. To see them come out like that, it was good. It was fun,” McNeilan said.

The Lady Tigers started the first set on a 6-0 run. They kept the lead and expanded their lead late into the set. Versailles looked unbeatable in the first set. The offense, defense and serving game were all working for them.

The Lady Tigers avoided any big Mistakes and cruised to a 25-12 first set win.

The second set saw Greeneview keep it closer to start the set. Versailles couldn’t separate themselves from Greeneview like they did in the first set.

The serving game came through for them late in the set as Versailles started to take control of the set. With the offense coming to life again, the Lady Tigers took the second set, 25-14.

The Lady Rams didn’t go away quietly. They jumped to a 10-6 lead in the third set. McNeilan called a timeout to help calm her players down. Versailles was making costly mistakes that led to Greeneview points.

After that timeout, they started to get back into rhythm. Versailles claimed a 15-13 lead as the momentum shifted in their favor. They closed the game with a 10-1 run and moved on to the district semifinal.

McNeilan said she had Coach Stonebraker talk about the valleys and the peaks of the playoff ride. For them, the start of the third set was a valley for them.

“How we responded in the valley defines us as a team. It was great to be able to go back to the service line and our back row came through keeping the balls off the court Sparks that momentum,” McNeilan said.

Senior Kirsten Bomholt finished with 10 kills in the game. Senior Hailey Porter and sophomore Taylor Wagner both finished with nine kills. Bomholt also led the team with four service aces. Her sister, junior Cassie Bomholt, was second with three aces.

Senior Brynn Briscoe ran an efficient offense with 34 assists.

McNeilan said it should be a fun one for their next game. They will take on fellow Darke County School Tri-Village on Oct. 25 at 7:30 pm at Brookville High School.

