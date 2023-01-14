One Ridiculously Low Round Inspired Hayden Buckley to Chase the PGA Tour

Hayden Buckley, who claimed a share of the Sony Open lead on Friday morning with a 6-under 64, is confident in his ability to rattle off a few birdies. But that wasn’t always the case for the Tupelo, Mississippi native.

After surging up the Leaderboard on his second day at Waialae Country Club, Buckley recalled the one round of golf that caused his career trajectory to do a total 180.

“To just have a day where everything went in, it kind of woke me up a little bit to where I realized, this is something I could do for a living,” said Buckley.

