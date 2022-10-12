One reason why UGA will be ready for a tough November stretch

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss Coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On Episode No. 1,797 (Oct. 11, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia might be doing to prepare for some of its toughest upcoming games such as Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Georgia football podcast: One reason why UGA will be ready for tough November stretch

Beginning of the show: Georgia has big games looming against teams who are skyrocketing up the rankings — such as Mississippi State, which landed at No. 16 in this week’s Associated Press poll, and Tennessee, which is at No. 6.

However, just because MSU and the Vols are sneaking up on some fans, doesn’t mean they’re sneaking up on Georgia. I’ll explain more about why on today’s show.