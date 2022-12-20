One reason for hope for each Bubble team

NFL Franchises use contextualized data to create competitive advantages. In order to realize an edge, teams need to employ the right data in the right way at the right time. This means distilling, interpreting and applying only the most influential data in a framework that accounts for personnel, opponents and evolving game situations. My goal is to be YOUR analytics department. Each week this season, I want to work for you by providing a peek into which numbers flag in my models as the most impactful … or the most misunderstood.

As always, let me know if your eye test is picking up on something interesting, or if there’s a stat/trend you’d like me to take a deeper look at. You can hit me up on Twitter @CFrelund. As with any great analytics department, the more collaborative this is, the more value we can create.

It has certainly been a minute. I hope you’ve had a chance to check out my NFL+ game previews, which we’ve been rolling out each week. But we’re firing back up here on NFL.com, too, for the stretch run and the playoffs. What better way to get back into it than by spreading a little holiday cheer? Six teams have secured a playoff berth while only five have been eliminated from postseason contention heading into Week 16. There are 13 teams who still have hope but are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. So for those teams, I’ve highlighted an area advanced data flags as a strength that could help sneak them into one of the eight remaining postseason spots. I also included their playoff chances heading into Week 16, per my model.

In my opinion there’s always room for hope! And if you’re not the glass-half-full-type, you can also view these positive traits as a foundation to build on for next season.