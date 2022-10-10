One Palm Springs-area golf course delays bunker work because of sand shortage

One Palm Springs-area golf course delays bunker work because of sand shortage

One of the most obvious side effects of the global Pandemic has been supply chain issues, causing shortages in everything from new cars to baby formula.

But there is a shortage of something that you might not expect hitting one desert golf facility: a lack of sand for bunkers.

For Desert Princess Country Club in Cathedral City, the shortage meant plans to replace sand in 51 Bunkers on the 27-hole golf facility were derailed. And it meant Golfers were hitting shots into Bunkers covered only with black rubber liners rather than sand.

“We are going to write it off this year because of (the upcoming) prime season,” said Rodney Young, in his first full year as head golf professional at Desert Princess. “We can’t be doing bunker projects. So we are going to reset and reorganize and see if we can’t get it done next July.”

In the last week the course finally found about 500 tons of Sands from a source in central California, meaning the greenside Bunkers on the Lagos nine-hole layout were finally filled with white sand. But the rest of the work on the Vista and Cielo Nines will wait until next summer.

More:Surviving overseeing: A guide to staying on the golf course in the desert in the fall

More:The NFL rides in to take the spotlight away from golf, and golf is fine with that

The board at Desert Princess had approved the replacement of the bunker sand and work had actually begun on greenside Bunkers on the Lagos course, one of three nine-hole Layouts at Desert Princess. The plan was much like the plans at dozens of golf courses in the Coachella Valley each summer. Take the summer months that see fewer golfers on the course and make capital improvements to the layout in anticipation of the busier winter months.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button