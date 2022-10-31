‘One of the most ludicrous things on planet earth’ – Michael Stewart blasts Rangers vs Aberdeen handball penalty call

MICHAEL STEWART was far from impressed with the call to award Rangers a penalty against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Dons defender Jayden Richardson was penalized on the hour mark after VAR officials told Whistler Steven McLean to double check an incident in the area.

2 Aberdeen’s Jayden Richardson was judged to have handballed in the box vs Rangers

2 Pundit Michael Stewart slammed the call as ‘ludicrous’ Credit: Alamy

Jim Goodwin’s men had taken the lead early on, but goals from Antonio Colak and John Lundstram had Rangers 2-1 up by the break.

James Tavernier headed in a cross from Borna Barisic shortly after the restart before the controversial spot-kick offered a chance for fourth.

The full-back would miss this time round by hitting the post from twelve yards, although Alfredo Morelos added a fourth from the bench late on.

With the Accidental nature of the incident Stewart voiced his disbelief at the decision to give a penalty.

The ball had bounced awkwardly from an attempted first touch and as a result rolled off the arm of the 22-year-old defender.

He insisted if McLean and VAR official Nick Walsh had deemed the act to be deliberate that it would be ‘one of the most ludicrous things on planet earth.’

Speaking on BBC Sportscene, Stewart said: “What do you want me to say? I just think the handball is ludicrous to be perfectly honest.

“That to me is never a handball. It deflects up off Jayden Richardson.

“Are the officials trying to tell us that he has deliberately handballed that?

“That would be one of the most ludicrous things on planet earth.

“When there’s nobody round him, it bounces off his leg.

“‘I’ll tell you what I’ll do, I’ll just Punch the ball away.’

“It’s an Accidental handball, his arm has moved after it’s deflected off his leg.

“It’s not deliberate, it’s not a penalty kick.”

Presenter Jonathan Sutherland then asked: “How do you solve these handball issues?”

Ex-Ibrox striker Kenny Miller responded: “I don’t know.

“I was aware that was the rule, if it had to hit another body part and deflect onto your hand that it was not a penalty, which is why on the day I was saying I didn’t think it would have been given.

“It was then given, and again, I’ve been corrected maybe to what the rule is. That if it’s still an Unnatural position it doesn’t really matter.

“I think he’s been punished for taking a bad touch and not controlling the ball, and then the ball strikes his hand.

“But there’s no way he’s deliberately meant to handball that ball.”

