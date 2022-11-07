One of the most expensive homes for sale in NJ
BERNARDSVILLE — Golfers and tennis buffs will love this multi-million dollar Somerset County home for sale.
Built in 1897, this single-family Tuscany Distinctive country villa located at Mountain Top Road, Bernardsville, sits on more than 13 Acres of manicured greenery.
It is listed as the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County, according to Zillow.
The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom (8 full and two half baths) estate is being sold for $12 million and has been restored to reflect both its “former glory and future aspirations,” the listing says.
Each of the home’s four levels is serviced by an elevator.
There is a two-bedroom, two-bath guest suite, a 21st-century brand-new kitchen with Boffi cabinets imported from Italy, Gaggenau appliances, and radiant-heated floors.
A new gas fireplace, French-imported bookcases accented with LED lighting, a fireplace in the family room, a quartz wet bar, an exercise room, and a dressing room in the primary suite truly make this Mansion unique.
Other cool design features include Faircourt includes bronze-accented wrought iron work in the entry opening to a foyer and a grand staircase with marble columns which is the perfect backdrop for family portraits.
There is also a glass-enclosed loggia featuring a Marble and granite floor, a Trophy room to show off your accomplishments, an oak-paneled library, and a 60-foot-long gallery.
For the sports nuts, there is a putting green to practice your swing, a VersaCourt tennis court, and a heated Saltwater pool to enjoy laps or just lazily float. Plus, there is a heated parking courtyard.
For the gardeners, enjoy an Orchard filled with peach, pear, apple, and cherry trees.
Hope you love windows because this place has plenty allowing natural Sunlight to spill into every room, giving the place a light, Airy feel to it.
Upper and lower garages provide protected parking for multiple vehicles.
To learn more about this little slice of paradise, visit here.
