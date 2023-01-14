One of golf’s best bunker players says this sand key is ‘really important’ | Instruction

In his Golf Digest Schools series (which you can check out here), Donald shared a host of his short-game secrets. There’s great stuff littered throughout, but I particularly enjoyed some of the advice about bunker shots. One thing he kept coming back to throughout was the concept of bounce. Bounce, in a nutshell, is the width of the soul of your club, and it plays a huge role in how your club interacts with the turf or sand. Amateur Golfers generally do well with more bounce, because Clubs with less bounce tend to dig more.