‘One Night of Queen’ coming to Midland Center for the Arts Nov. 11

Prepare yourself for a stunning evening of music and spectacle paying tribute to one of the biggest rock bands in history – Queen. Gary Mullen & The Works bring “One Night of Queen” back to Midland Center for the Arts at 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 11.

Gary Mullen & The Works are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their world-renowned One Night Of Queen live concert performance. Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have the audience dancing in the aisles during their two-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, and music of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees: Queen.