‘One Night of Queen’ coming to Midland Center for the Arts Nov. 11

Prepare yourself for a stunning evening of music and spectacle paying tribute to one of the biggest rock bands in history – Queen. Gary Mullen & The Works bring “One Night of Queen” back to Midland Center for the Arts at 7:30 pm Friday, Nov. 11.

Gary Mullen & The Works are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their world-renowned One Night Of Queen live concert performance. Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have the audience dancing in the aisles during their two-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, and music of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees: Queen.

The internationally famous stage show brings the sound, look and showmanship of Queen to life with a Spectacular live concert that will leave attendees wanting more. Fans will rock along to all the hits such as, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We are the Champions,” “Under Pressure” and others. Mullen’s sensational lead vocals are backed by a trio of world-class musicians that bring the music to life.

Mullen’s career as Freddy Mercury began when he won ITV’s “Stars in Their Eyes,” live grand finale, with more than 850,000 votes – the largest number every received in the show’s history. Since then, Mullen formed The Works and has been selling out venues throughout the world, making it possible for audiences to experience the passion and performance of Queen.

