‘One More Year Fund’ launches to woo star players back to Michigan football

Imagine a future where Michigan football doesn’t lose its top eligible players to the NFL draft. One NIL collective is working to make that less of a pipe dream and more of a reality.

Valiant Management, founded by former Michigan football player Jared Wangler, is one of the few NIL collectives supported by the Athletic department and has been on the Forefront when it comes to merchandising and thinking outside the box. On Sunday, it’s officially launching the ‘One More Year Fund,’ aimed at raising enough money to make it lucrative for those pondering NFL Careers to remain in Ann Arbor instead of Chasing league money.

In a release provided by Valiant Management to WolverinesWire:

As one of the officially supported collectives of the University of Michigan Athletic Department, Valiant Management Group is launching the One More Year Fund, a crowdfunding campaign designed to retain key Michigan football players like Blake Corum, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter, and Cornelius Johnson . Fans have the option to donate any amount of money, but those who donate over $5,000 will receive exclusive donor benefits. Donations go directly to the One More Year Fund which is a dedicated NIL fund for key football players who return for the 2023 season and a run at the National Championship. 100% of fund proceeds go to the players. Valiant’s goal is to raise as much money as possible, no donation is too big or too small. Help Valiant show the players how much the Maize and Blue faithful appreciate them and want them back in the winged helmet next year.

The Wolverines still have a formidable roster Entering next season, including underclassmen JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Will Johnson, Colston Loveland, and many more. But supplemented with the seasoned veterans, especially those targeted — Corum, Zinter, Keegan, and Johnson — the team could have particularly solid footing in terms of winning a third-straight Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth.

For more information on the ‘One More Year Fund,’ you can visit their website HERE.

Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire