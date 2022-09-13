One more weekend to see the Orange County Arts Festival at LEGOLAND

Local Performing and visual artists and arts organizations will be at LEGOLAND for the second of two weekends on Sept. 17 and 18 as part of the Orange County Arts Festival, a Collaboration between Orange County Arts Council and LEGOLAND New York Resort. The festival offers family-friendly performances at the theme park.

Featured artists and performers represent Orange County’s diverse art communities. Visitors have the opportunity to introduce to children an age-appropriate selection of performance and visual arts.

The Orange County Arts Festival at LEGOLAND® New York lineup is as follows on September 17 and 18:

Art Lillard and His Band – Swing music and American songbook

Chickenshed Theatre/Tales from the Shed – Children’s Whimsical Theatrical performance, featuring London’s inclusive acting company

Cari Skier – Kids and Cari create an original comic book story

Warwick Center for the Performing Arts/Warwick Dance Collective/Warwick Broadway Collective – Youth-based performances featuring dance and theatre