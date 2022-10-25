One more week, three more wins for girls volleyball

Please Support Local Advertisers

Cementing their position as number one seed in the MIAA’s Division 4 power rankings, the varsity girls volleyball team clocked up three more wins during the week.

The Tigers took to the road to play Georgetown, Triton and Hamilton-Wenham and came home with three victories.

With just two games left in the season, Ipswich’s record now stands at 15-1 overall, and 9-0 in Cape Ann League games.

The only loss this season was to Peabody in a non-conference bout back on Sept. 16. The number-one ranking gives the team an important psychological boost in the Playoffs because the team will play at home until the quarterfinals.

Georgetown

The Tigers took on the Royals Oct. 18 and won 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13).

Key Players were Grace Sorensen with 7 aces, 8 kills, 0.353 hitting efficiency; Claire Buletza: 7 kills, 0.308 hitting efficiency, 1 ace; Addison Pillis: 6 kills, 0.500 hitting efficiency, 2 aces; and Kendra Brown, Tess O’Flynn and Alex Marino combined for 19 assists.

Triton

Two days later, the Tigers were in Byfield to take on Triton. They won that game 3-0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-13).

Key players were Ella Stein: 8 kills on 14 swings, 7 aces, 5 digs; Sorensen: 10 kills, 3 aces; Piper: 3 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks; Brown: 16 assists, 4 aces, 2 digs; and Carolyn Bailey: 9 digs, 2 assists.

Hamilton-Wenham

On Monday, the Tigers traveled all the way to Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and won that game 3-1 (25-12, 25-18, 24-26, 25-13).

The Generals made things tough for the Tigers when they took that set 24-26. However, Ipswich bounced back to win the fourth set and take the game.

Key players: Sorensen: 17 kills, 8 aces, 12 digs; Piper: 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Bailey: 8 digs, 5 assists, 21 serve receptions; Brown: 16 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs; and O’Flynn: 11 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces.