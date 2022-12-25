“One More Night Together” – Pele’s Daughter Shares a Moving Post on Soccer Legend as They Suspend Christmas Celebrations at Home

Brazilian soccer Legend Pele is in hospital for the treatment of a respiratory infection and re-evaluation of Chemotherapy since 29th November. Pele’s daughter shared a post on social media from the hospital just before Christmas.

Pele will spend Christmas in the hospital, and his daughters have confirmed the same. His daughter wanted the fans to know the status of the Legend’s health and gave a moving tribute to her father through the post.

Brazil legend’s family has suspended Christmas celebrations at home

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, shared a photo of her hugging her father, who’s on the hospital bed with a caption that reads, “We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together.”

The fans, celebs, and soccer stars (former and current) are rushing their well-wishes and prayers for the soccer star. Nascimento has acknowledged everyone for their support.

“Our Christmas at home has been suspended,” Nascimento wrote in a post on Wednesday. “We decided with the Doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay (at the hospital), with all the care that this new family … Einstein gives us!!” added Nascimento.

Pele, despite being in the hospital, followed the FIFA World Cup closely. Brazil’s national team held the banner of three-time World Champion when news of his hospitalization broke. They sent a motivating message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s exit. Pele hailed the performance of Argentine Captain Lionel Messi for winning the FIFA World Cup.

An update on the health of Pele

They took Pele to the hospital on November 29th for a respiratory infection at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in Sao Paulo. He is also suffering from colon cancer diagnosed last year in September.

Hospital administration is re-evaluating the chemotherapy. Earlier this week, the administration said the cancer is progressing, and Pele needs more care. The administration statement and the social media post shared by his daughter have made the fans emotional.

Pele also had Covid-19 despite completing his vaccination. According to his daughter, it may be a result of the Chemotherapy that has made Legend fragile and susceptible to infection. The former Brazilian forward still remains the only soccer star with three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) in history.

As fans, we can only pray for the well-being of the soccer star. Let us wish strength to the Legend and his family in this difficult time.