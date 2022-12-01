One loss has not eliminated Ohio State from College Football Playoff contention, but the Buckeyes need help

When Ohio State lost to Michigan on Saturday, it felt to Buckeye fans like the world ended. But as they say after emotional disappointments, the sun comes up the next day.

That, however, didn’t seem to be the case following the Scarlet and Gray’s second consecutive loss to their rivals. Columbus, Ohio was gray and rainy on Sunday, with no sun in sight, almost as if Mother Nature was sharing the feelings of Ohio State fans. It wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that the sun began to peak through the clouds, perhaps foreshadowing a glimmer of hope for at least one of the Buckeyes’ 2022 goals.

On Tuesday evening, the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were released. The selection committed dropped the Scarlet and Gray just three spots from No. 2 to No. 5, despite the 45-23 loss to the Wolverines over the weekend.

While the game ended as a 22-point blowout, Ohio State entered the fourth quarter trailing by just four points despite an offense that struggled to score and a defense that gave up too many big plays.

“You can’t completely dismiss the way the fourth quarter ended with Michigan kind of taking over the game there late,” Playoff committee chairman Boo Corrigan said on the teleconference following the rankings announcement. “There’s a lot of respect for Ohio State in the room and the wins they’ve had this year, so again, taking the full body of work, it was certainly something we looked at, but it wasn’t, it’s a blowout. “

While losing to the Maize and Blue is painful for Buckeye fans and does mark the regular season as a failure, the committee has to view teams from a wider perspective. They take in the season as a whole.

Yes, the Scarlet and Gray now have a loss, but only three teams in the FBS are undefeated, meaning at least one team with at least one loss will make the Playoff. And, based on what Ohio State did to earn the No. 2 ranking in the 11 games prior to last Saturday, the Buckeyes are one of the best one-loss teams.

“Ohio State has nice wins over Penn State and Notre Dame,” Corrigan said. “And again, that Michigan game was a whole lot closer early in the fourth quarter than it was.”

The Buckeyes now sit just outside the coveted top-four spots that mark the Playoff teams. Based on the way the rankings fell, the Scarlet and Gray still have a chance to find their way into the Playoff if results go their way.

Actually, it’s one result in particular, most likely.

USC sits at No. 4 in the Playoff rankings as the highest-ranked one-loss team. Unlike Ohio State, the Trojans will play in a conference championship game this weekend, facing Utah to be crowned the top team in the Pac-12. A second loss to the Utes this year is likely to take USC out of Playoff contention.

As it stands, the Trojans are currently ranked above Ohio State due to their recent impressive form. While the Buckeyes haven’t played their best of late, even before the loss, USC is hitting the team’s stride at the right time.

“You look at USC and their recent wins over UCLA and Notre Dame, they also have a win over Oregon State,” Corrigan said. “Their one loss is, you probably remember this, a two-point conversion against Utah in an emotionally charged game. As we looked at the full body of work of both teams, we came out with USC in the No. 4 spot and Ohio State in the No. 5 spots.”

While it would make sense that the Scarlet and Gray, the next-highest-ranked team that isn’t playing in a conference Championship game, would simply move up to the No. 4 spots if the Trojans were to lose this week, Alabama sits one spot behind Ohio State as the highest-ranked two-loss team.

When speaking on ESPN after the Playoff rankings announcement, Corrigan made it sound as if there wasn’t anything that could change between the Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide’s rankings, given that neither team plays this weekend. They clarified on the teleconference, however, that was not correct.

What could change is each team’s résumé. If LSU defeats Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Tigers are likely to climb up from No. 14. While Penn State, the Scarlet and Gray’s best win, sits at No. 8, the Nittany Lions can’t improve their resume this weekend. But Texas is already ranked one spot ahead of Notre Dame, the second-best wins for Alabama and Ohio State respectively, which could ultimately help out the Crimson Tide.

There is also the possibility that a TCU loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game could open the door for the Buckeyes. The Horned Frogs, however, are still undefeated and a loss to the No. 10 teams in the committee’s eyes, especially if it’s close, could be enough to keep TCU in the top four.

The Frogs and the Scarlet and Gray have nearly the same strength of schedule, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, but Ohio State won’t play again before the final rankings come out while TCU will.

“As we looked at TCU, we have them as the No. 3 team in the country, 12-0, 6-0 against teams .500 or better, some real quality wins that they have, and they continue to win games,” Corrigan said. “They continue to find ways to win games. Their defense has gotten stronger and stronger, and really where we are this week, where do we have them this week, and we have them clearly at No. 3 this week.”

If TCU and USC handle business this weekend – No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan appears to be Locks for the Playoff even if they suffer their first loss of the year – then the committee has a pretty easy job come next Sunday in terms of the top four. If there is a loss by either the Horned Frogs or the Trojans, things become more difficult and the Buckeyes are sitting in a good spot to climb back into the national championship mix.

“We’re going to come back in here on Friday and get together and watch games on Friday and Saturday and go back into the room and make sure that we select the right four teams, and quite frankly the right 25 teams to be ranked, Corrigan said.

After losing to Michigan, many Scarlet and Gray fans felt their team didn’t deserve the right to make the Playoff. But it wasn’t that long ago that many thought Ohio State was the only team that could contend with the Bulldogs for the national championship.

If things go their way, the sun might shine on Ohio State again before this season is done.