One Knoxville SC announces 2023 soccer schedule and ticket sales

Knoxville’s first professional soccer team is ready to play. One Knoxville Sporting Club has released its full 2023 schedule.

The Inaugural pro season will start at 7:30 pm March 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium against Lexington Sporting Club.

Regal Stadium (2317 Stephenson Drive) is the pro soccer club’s home venue for 2023 and the permanent venue for UT Women’s soccer. Seven of the first nine One Knoxville games between March and May will be at Regal Stadium.

“We can’t wait to stand under the lights at Regal Stadium,” One Knox Head Coach Mark McKeever said in a news release.

“One Knox’s pro Legacy will start at Regal and we can’t wait to ‘wow’ our faithful fans! I believe we have the best team in our league. Now it’s up to us as a team to entertain our fans, our stadium, our city.”

Season tickets for One Knoxville SC’s 2023 season will be available to the public starting Wednesday at oneknoxsc.com.

Full One Knox 2023 Schedule

7 pm March. 18; Lexington (Home)

7 p.m. April 1; Omaha (H)

7:30 p.m. April 8; Chattanooga (Away)

7 p.m. April 12; Central Valley (H)

7 p.m. April 21; Storm (H)

7 p.m. April 30; Central Valley (A)

7 pm May 3; Madison (H)

7 pm May 13; Northern Colorado (H)

7 pm May 16; Chattanooga (H)

7 p.m. May 20; Greenville (A)

7 p.m. May 27; Lexington (A)

7:30 p.m. June 3; North Carolina (H)

9 pm June 10; Northern Colorado (A)

7:30 p.m. June 7; Charlotte (H)

8 p.m. June 21; Omaha (A)

7 p.m. June 24; Richmond (A)

7:30 p.m. July 8; North Carolina (H)

7:30 pm July 11; Northern Colorado (H)

7 pm July 15; Greenville (A)

7:30 pm July 22; Chattanooga (H)

10 pm July 29; Central Valley (A)

8 pm Aug. 5; Omaha (A)

8 pm Aug. 12; Madison (A)

7:30 pm Aug. 18; Lexington (H)

7:30 pm Aug. 26 (H)

7:30 pm Sept. 1; Tormenta (A)

8 pm Sept. 9; Madison (A)

7 pm Sept. 16; Greenville (H)

7:30 pm Sept. 23; Tormenta (A)

5 pm Sept. 30; Charlotte (A)

7 p.m. Oct. 6; Richmond (H)

7 p.m. Oct. 14; North Carolina (A)

Devarrick Turner is a trending news Reporter for Knox News.