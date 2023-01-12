One Knoxville SC announces 2023 soccer schedule and ticket sales

Knoxville’s first professional soccer team is ready to play. One Knoxville Sporting Club has released its full 2023 schedule.

The Inaugural pro season will start at 7:30 pm March 18 at Regal Soccer Stadium against Lexington Sporting Club.

Regal Stadium (2317 Stephenson Drive) is the pro soccer club’s home venue for 2023 and the permanent venue for UT Women’s soccer. Seven of the first nine One Knoxville games between March and May will be at Regal Stadium.

“We can’t wait to stand under the lights at Regal Stadium,” One Knox Head Coach Mark McKeever said in a news release.

“One Knox’s pro Legacy will start at Regal and we can’t wait to ‘wow’ our faithful fans! I believe we have the best team in our league. Now it’s up to us as a team to entertain our fans, our stadium, our city.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button